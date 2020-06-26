All apartments in Seattle
4137 Southwest Portland Street
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:53 AM

4137 Southwest Portland Street

4137 Southwest Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4137 Southwest Portland Street, Seattle, WA 98136
Gatewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Welcome home to comfort just steps from Lincoln Park! From the moment you open the door, this sweet home wraps you in warmth and relaxation. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this timeless West Seattle home your own!

Bright, fresh, and airy, this newly updated Cape Cod classic offers a snug urban retreat. A soft, neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things, and large windows and plenty of recessed lighting ensure year-round brightness.

When sunny days beckon, head out through the kitchen sliders to the multi-tiered ENTERTAINMENT DECK for great BBQs and summer fun with your friends and loved ones in the privacy of your large fully enclosed yard.

Downstairs features a fabulous bonus room, perfect for a family room or home theater. A laundry area with full size washer and dryer, and a roomy, modern ¾ bath round out the space.

Located in the coveted Gatewood Hill neighborhood, you’re only minutes from restaurants, shopping, and outdoor adventures and all that West Seattle has to offer. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for worry free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 2 Bedrooms and 1¾ Baths in 1,600 sq ft of comfort!
• Peek Sound and Mountain Views
• Newly Refinished Original Hardwood Floors
• Freshly Laid Ceramic Tile
• Fresh New Paint
• Large Windows and plenty of recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Spacious, airy living area w/gorgeous slate-wrapped gas fireplace
• Bright, RETRO kitchen opening to the large entertainment deck
• Stainless Steel appliances, including GAS RANGE
• 2 large, bright bedrooms on main floor
• Main floor full bath w/ custom subway tile tub/shower surround
• Lower level bonus room: Family room? Home Theater? You decide!
• Roomy, modern ¾ bath on lower level
• Separate laundry area w/ full size washer and dryer
• Large basement for tons of storage space!
• Fabulous multi-tiered deck, plumbed for gas – perfect for sunny BBQs!
• Freshly landscaped, fully fenced back yard
• Year-Round Yard Maintenance Included
• Extra Deep Attached 1 car garage w/ tons of storage

Cats not allowed. Dogs accepted on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 6/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 Southwest Portland Street have any available units?
4137 Southwest Portland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 Southwest Portland Street have?
Some of 4137 Southwest Portland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Southwest Portland Street currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Southwest Portland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Southwest Portland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4137 Southwest Portland Street is pet friendly.
Does 4137 Southwest Portland Street offer parking?
Yes, 4137 Southwest Portland Street offers parking.
Does 4137 Southwest Portland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4137 Southwest Portland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Southwest Portland Street have a pool?
No, 4137 Southwest Portland Street does not have a pool.
Does 4137 Southwest Portland Street have accessible units?
No, 4137 Southwest Portland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Southwest Portland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4137 Southwest Portland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
