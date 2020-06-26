4137 Southwest Portland Street

Amenities

Welcome home to comfort just steps from Lincoln Park! From the moment you open the door, this sweet home wraps you in warmth and relaxation. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this timeless West Seattle home your own!



Bright, fresh, and airy, this newly updated Cape Cod classic offers a snug urban retreat. A soft, neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things, and large windows and plenty of recessed lighting ensure year-round brightness.



When sunny days beckon, head out through the kitchen sliders to the multi-tiered ENTERTAINMENT DECK for great BBQs and summer fun with your friends and loved ones in the privacy of your large fully enclosed yard.



Downstairs features a fabulous bonus room, perfect for a family room or home theater. A laundry area with full size washer and dryer, and a roomy, modern ¾ bath round out the space.



Located in the coveted Gatewood Hill neighborhood, you’re only minutes from restaurants, shopping, and outdoor adventures and all that West Seattle has to offer. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for worry free commutes.



FEATURES:



• 2 Bedrooms and 1¾ Baths in 1,600 sq ft of comfort!

• Peek Sound and Mountain Views

• Newly Refinished Original Hardwood Floors

• Freshly Laid Ceramic Tile

• Fresh New Paint

• Large Windows and plenty of recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Spacious, airy living area w/gorgeous slate-wrapped gas fireplace

• Bright, RETRO kitchen opening to the large entertainment deck

• Stainless Steel appliances, including GAS RANGE

• 2 large, bright bedrooms on main floor

• Main floor full bath w/ custom subway tile tub/shower surround

• Lower level bonus room: Family room? Home Theater? You decide!

• Roomy, modern ¾ bath on lower level

• Separate laundry area w/ full size washer and dryer

• Large basement for tons of storage space!

• Fabulous multi-tiered deck, plumbed for gas – perfect for sunny BBQs!

• Freshly landscaped, fully fenced back yard

• Year-Round Yard Maintenance Included

• Extra Deep Attached 1 car garage w/ tons of storage



Cats not allowed. Dogs accepted on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 6/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

