patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

4124 23rd Ave SW Available 07/09/19 Updated West Seattle Home - near Downtown Seattle! - Enjoy this charming West Seattle rambler in the Pigeon Point neighborhood. Peek-a-boo views of the water from the large front deck and living room. Easy access to West Seattle Bridge and less than 10 minutes to Downtown Seattle. Newly remodeled kitchen, bathrooms and wide plank hardwood flooring.



Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen with dining area, and living room are all on the same floor. Living room includes wood burning fireplace and wet bar, and leads to the large deck in front of the home with partial water views.



Attached garage and off-street parking available. PLEASE NOTE - gravel driveway is steep and requires 4WD to access. Street parking is available in front of the home.



AVAILABLE July 9th. Up to 2 pets allowed with additional pet deposit of $400/pet and satisfactory pet reference. Tenant responsible for utilities. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance, or may pay an additional $200/month for landscaping service instead.



Move-in costs include:

$2,500 First month's rent

$2,500 Security deposit (less application fees)



Questions? Please contact Sarah at sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com.



APPLY ONLINE at www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com



