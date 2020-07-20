All apartments in Seattle
4124 23rd Ave SW

4124 23rd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4124 23rd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4124 23rd Ave SW Available 07/09/19 Updated West Seattle Home - near Downtown Seattle! - Enjoy this charming West Seattle rambler in the Pigeon Point neighborhood. Peek-a-boo views of the water from the large front deck and living room. Easy access to West Seattle Bridge and less than 10 minutes to Downtown Seattle. Newly remodeled kitchen, bathrooms and wide plank hardwood flooring.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen with dining area, and living room are all on the same floor. Living room includes wood burning fireplace and wet bar, and leads to the large deck in front of the home with partial water views.

Attached garage and off-street parking available. PLEASE NOTE - gravel driveway is steep and requires 4WD to access. Street parking is available in front of the home.

AVAILABLE July 9th. Up to 2 pets allowed with additional pet deposit of $400/pet and satisfactory pet reference. Tenant responsible for utilities. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance, or may pay an additional $200/month for landscaping service instead.

Move-in costs include:
$2,500 First month's rent
$2,500 Security deposit (less application fees)

Questions? Please contact Sarah at sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com.

APPLY ONLINE at www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE3294396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 23rd Ave SW have any available units?
4124 23rd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 23rd Ave SW have?
Some of 4124 23rd Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 23rd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
4124 23rd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 23rd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 23rd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 4124 23rd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 4124 23rd Ave SW offers parking.
Does 4124 23rd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 23rd Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 23rd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 4124 23rd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 4124 23rd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 4124 23rd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 23rd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 23rd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
