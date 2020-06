Amenities

Large 2BD/ 1.75BA - North Admiral Condo! - Must see North Admiral Condo in well maintained building. Steps to Cafes, Restaurants & Theater. Third floor unit with private patio. New carpet throughout and freshly painted interior. Partially remodeled kitchen with laminate counters. Open dining room and bright living room with wood burning fireplace. Two spacious bedrooms including Master bedroom with 3/4 bath. Secure garage parking (for 1 vehicle) included in rent, storage locker included in the rent and easy access to bus lines. Move in ready!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5742863)