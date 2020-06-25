4109 Martin Luther King Junior Way South

Amenities

Sustainable living in a modern, urban setting. This well-maintained New Rainier Vista townhome features Green-Built standards including bamboo flooring, Energy-Star stainless steel appliances, and efficient gas-radiant heat.



Spacious and comfortable, this home is designed to welcome you in style. Soaring vaulted ceilings and large windows wash living spaces in plenty of natural light, while generous overhead lighting ensures year-round brightness. The neutral color palette is the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things!



The well-appointed kitchen offers plenty of room to indulge your inner chef and the separate dining area is the perfect space to feast friends and family. A bright, spacious living area has all the room you need to entertain the crowd. You’re sure to create great new memories in this cozy home!



At the end of the day, head upstairs to retire in peace in the elegant master suite complete with tons of closet space and your own private balcony. An airy ¾ ensuite bath is the perfect place to refresh and rejuvenate. A roomy 2nd bedroom, full bath, and separate laundry space complete the upper floor.



Close to Link Light Rail and walking distance to Columbia City restaurants, shops, and amenities. Minutes to Downtown Seattle and SeaTac. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in convenient, comfortable style!



FEATURES:



• 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 1,330 sq feet of comfortable living

• Green-Built Certified for sustainability

• Spacious, covered front porch – perfect for a couple of cozy chairs!

• Soaring vaulted ceilings and large windows for tons of natural light

• Generous overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Sustainable bamboo flooring, ceramic tile, plush carpets

• Well-appointed kitchen w/plenty of cabinets for great storage

• Walk-in Pantry

• Energy-Star Stainless-Steel appliances including gas range

• Roomy breakfast bar

• Separate dining room and large, bright living area

• Convenient guest powder room on main floor

• Elegant master suite w/ tons of closet space and private balcony

• Airy ¾ master ensuite bath w/ walk-in shower

• 2nd bedroom and bright full bath on upper level

• Separate laundry space w/ full size washer and dryer

• Efficient gas-radiant heat

• Detached 1-car garage

• Walk Score = 76: Very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot



First month and security deposit. No pets permitted.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2450, Available Now



