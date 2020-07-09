Amenities

4058 41st Ave SW Available 01/16/20 Walk to Everything from this West Seattle Bungalow! - Enjoy this adorable West Seattle rambler walking distance from the West Seattle Junction, which includes restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, banks, and more! This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home offers quiet neighborhood living with the convenience of just being a 10-minute drive from downtown Seattle.



The living room has beautiful hardwood floors and leads to the den and open concept kitchen with gas stove and quartz counter tops. Parking available in detached garage and plenty of storage available in basement.



Available January 16th. Minimum one-year lease term.



UTILITIES: Tenant pays for water/sewer/garbage, electricity and gas. Tenant responsible for day-to-day landscaping. This is a large lot with many fruit and flowering plants that will need weekly maintenance. Landlord will provide quarterly landscaping.



PETS: Cats only - Two cats allowed with pet reference and additional $400/pet deposit.



Move-in fees include:

$2,150 First month's rent

$2,150 Security Deposit (less application fees)



Private viewings may be scheduled by emailing sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com with preferred viewing day/time.



No Dogs Allowed



