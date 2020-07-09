All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

4058 41st Ave SW

4058 41st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4058 41st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4058 41st Ave SW Available 01/16/20 Walk to Everything from this West Seattle Bungalow! - Enjoy this adorable West Seattle rambler walking distance from the West Seattle Junction, which includes restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, banks, and more! This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home offers quiet neighborhood living with the convenience of just being a 10-minute drive from downtown Seattle.

The living room has beautiful hardwood floors and leads to the den and open concept kitchen with gas stove and quartz counter tops. Parking available in detached garage and plenty of storage available in basement.

Available January 16th. Minimum one-year lease term.

UTILITIES: Tenant pays for water/sewer/garbage, electricity and gas. Tenant responsible for day-to-day landscaping. This is a large lot with many fruit and flowering plants that will need weekly maintenance. Landlord will provide quarterly landscaping.

PETS: Cats only - Two cats allowed with pet reference and additional $400/pet deposit.

Move-in fees include:
$2,150 First month's rent
$2,150 Security Deposit (less application fees)

Private viewings may be scheduled by emailing sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com with preferred viewing day/time.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5352057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4058 41st Ave SW have any available units?
4058 41st Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4058 41st Ave SW have?
Some of 4058 41st Ave SW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4058 41st Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
4058 41st Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 41st Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4058 41st Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 4058 41st Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 4058 41st Ave SW offers parking.
Does 4058 41st Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4058 41st Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 41st Ave SW have a pool?
No, 4058 41st Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 4058 41st Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 4058 41st Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 41st Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4058 41st Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

