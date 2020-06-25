Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4034 NE 110th Street Available 07/01/20 Lovely, Mid-Century Meadowbrook Home! - Lovely, light filled mid-century home perched on a large lot with mature trees, beautiful gardens. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST (potentially mid June)!!



Live in an open floor plan design in the desirable Meadowbrook neighborhood. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 completely updated full bathroom. Unique 2nd floor bonus space perfect for play, rec room or office. Enjoy a recently remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, subway tile backsplash, Farmhouse sink, and charcoal granite counter tops.



All updated Pex plumbing, updated electrical, Nest thermostat, and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. On demand tankless hot water and newer front loading washer/dryer. One car garage and driveway parking for 2 cars.



Planter beds ready for your creativity! Private, well maintained grounds perfect for Seattle summers. Blueberry bushes and flowers have already been planted.



Located within walking distance to the local elementary, middle and high school, and just minutes away from Matthew's Beach, Burke-Gilman Trail, Maple Leaf, Wedgewood and Northgate.



**Bi-monthly landscaping included in rent! $250+ value!**



First Month's Rent: $2995 (with landscaping twice a month included during summer, less frequency during winter)

Refundable Security Deposit: $2900

Refundable Pet Deposit: $745



Pets on case by case basis.



Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or (206) 225-3804 for inquiries. TENANT OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THEM.



Inquire for videos and virtual tour.



(RLNE4937366)