All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4034 NE 110th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4034 NE 110th Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

4034 NE 110th Street

4034 Northeast 110th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4034 Northeast 110th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4034 NE 110th Street Available 07/01/20 Lovely, Mid-Century Meadowbrook Home! - Lovely, light filled mid-century home perched on a large lot with mature trees, beautiful gardens. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST (potentially mid June)!!

Live in an open floor plan design in the desirable Meadowbrook neighborhood. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 completely updated full bathroom. Unique 2nd floor bonus space perfect for play, rec room or office. Enjoy a recently remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, subway tile backsplash, Farmhouse sink, and charcoal granite counter tops.

All updated Pex plumbing, updated electrical, Nest thermostat, and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. On demand tankless hot water and newer front loading washer/dryer. One car garage and driveway parking for 2 cars.

Planter beds ready for your creativity! Private, well maintained grounds perfect for Seattle summers. Blueberry bushes and flowers have already been planted.

Located within walking distance to the local elementary, middle and high school, and just minutes away from Matthew's Beach, Burke-Gilman Trail, Maple Leaf, Wedgewood and Northgate.

**Bi-monthly landscaping included in rent! $250+ value!**

First Month's Rent: $2995 (with landscaping twice a month included during summer, less frequency during winter)
Refundable Security Deposit: $2900
Refundable Pet Deposit: $745

Pets on case by case basis.

Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or (206) 225-3804 for inquiries. TENANT OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THEM.

Inquire for videos and virtual tour.

(RLNE4937366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 NE 110th Street have any available units?
4034 NE 110th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4034 NE 110th Street have?
Some of 4034 NE 110th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4034 NE 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4034 NE 110th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 NE 110th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4034 NE 110th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4034 NE 110th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4034 NE 110th Street offers parking.
Does 4034 NE 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4034 NE 110th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 NE 110th Street have a pool?
No, 4034 NE 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4034 NE 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 4034 NE 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 NE 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4034 NE 110th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University