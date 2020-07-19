Amenities
403 Terry Ave #207 Available 05/01/19 Condo in Downtown Seattle - Near Harborview - - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Fabulous condo in the heart of Downtown Seattle
- Bright living room with large windows
- Spacious kitchen with gas stove
- Clean gated building includes laundry facilities and bike storage
- Amazing location! Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks
- Water, sewer, garbage and gas are included in the rent
- Lease Agreement minimum: 12 months
Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/c0aab3b028
(RLNE4770619)