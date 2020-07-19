All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

403 Terry Ave #207

403 Terry Ave · No Longer Available
Location

403 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
Yesler Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
bike storage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
403 Terry Ave #207 Available 05/01/19 Condo in Downtown Seattle - Near Harborview - - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Fabulous condo in the heart of Downtown Seattle
- Bright living room with large windows
- Spacious kitchen with gas stove
- Clean gated building includes laundry facilities and bike storage
- Amazing location! Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks
- Water, sewer, garbage and gas are included in the rent
- Lease Agreement minimum: 12 months

Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/c0aab3b028

(RLNE4770619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Terry Ave #207 have any available units?
403 Terry Ave #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Terry Ave #207 have?
Some of 403 Terry Ave #207's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Terry Ave #207 currently offering any rent specials?
403 Terry Ave #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Terry Ave #207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Terry Ave #207 is pet friendly.
Does 403 Terry Ave #207 offer parking?
No, 403 Terry Ave #207 does not offer parking.
Does 403 Terry Ave #207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Terry Ave #207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Terry Ave #207 have a pool?
No, 403 Terry Ave #207 does not have a pool.
Does 403 Terry Ave #207 have accessible units?
No, 403 Terry Ave #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Terry Ave #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Terry Ave #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
