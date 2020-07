Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

House - 2 Bedrooms - Arbor Heights - Now available! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath house has hardwood floors throughout, living room with fireplace and large windows. Washer and dryer included. Unfinished basement can be used for storage, bonus room above attached 1 car garage! Large back yard! Electric and oil heat. Tenant pays all utilities, no smoking, pets considered on a case by case basis. 1220 sq. ft.



Contact Quorum Real Estate for more information!

206-283-6000



(RLNE5543542)