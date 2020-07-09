Amenities

3716 SW Southern St Available 06/01/20 Virtual and FaceTime Tours Available - Airy 2bd Home Near Lincoln Park! - Virtual and FaceTime Tours Available - You will feel right at home in this darling, 2bd 1bath, 820 sqft, 1940's West Seattle bungalow. The original hardwood floors are warm and inviting as is the wood burning fireplace and beautiful mantel to enjoy year round. Large windows in the living room and dining room feature brand new cordless blinds so you can enjoy filtered light and privacy. Great view of the new, spacious back deck and private back yard. This lovely backyard has two tiers and would be perfect for gardening! Darling little kitchen with period details and access to the backyard for easy entertaining. Spacious linen and coat closets. Full bathroom with large bathtub. Two cozy bedrooms with lots of beautiful window light, vintage moulding and original glass door knobs. A brand new, energy efficient heat pump is being installed this May to replace the oil so you can stay warm all winter and keep cool in the summer with a shockingly low energy bill. You'll love the large unfinished basement for an additional "rec center" (ping-pong anyone?) and an additional 1 car garage area doubles as a perfect wood shop. Parking is also available in the driveway and there is alway ample street parking. This sweet home will be available on June 1st!



This home is in the Gatewood neighborhood of West Seattle. Walking distance to several great parks, including the amazing trails and beach walk at Lincoln Park. A quick drive to many brewery, pub and restaurant options. You don't want to miss this one!



TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING in person or via FaceTime please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out immediately.



Available June 1st. $2250/month

- Lease term of 1 year minimum.

- No Smoking, e-cigs or vaping anything in or outside of the unit.

- Showings by appointment only.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- Pets OK with $50/pet per month pet rent.



To view a virtual tour of the property, please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/621653



