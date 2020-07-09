All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3716 SW Southern St

3716 Southwest Southern Street · No Longer Available
Location

3716 Southwest Southern Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Gatewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3716 SW Southern St Available 06/01/20 Virtual and FaceTime Tours Available - Airy 2bd Home Near Lincoln Park! - Virtual and FaceTime Tours Available - You will feel right at home in this darling, 2bd 1bath, 820 sqft, 1940's West Seattle bungalow. The original hardwood floors are warm and inviting as is the wood burning fireplace and beautiful mantel to enjoy year round. Large windows in the living room and dining room feature brand new cordless blinds so you can enjoy filtered light and privacy. Great view of the new, spacious back deck and private back yard. This lovely backyard has two tiers and would be perfect for gardening! Darling little kitchen with period details and access to the backyard for easy entertaining. Spacious linen and coat closets. Full bathroom with large bathtub. Two cozy bedrooms with lots of beautiful window light, vintage moulding and original glass door knobs. A brand new, energy efficient heat pump is being installed this May to replace the oil so you can stay warm all winter and keep cool in the summer with a shockingly low energy bill. You'll love the large unfinished basement for an additional "rec center" (ping-pong anyone?) and an additional 1 car garage area doubles as a perfect wood shop. Parking is also available in the driveway and there is alway ample street parking. This sweet home will be available on June 1st!

This home is in the Gatewood neighborhood of West Seattle. Walking distance to several great parks, including the amazing trails and beach walk at Lincoln Park. A quick drive to many brewery, pub and restaurant options. You don't want to miss this one!

TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING in person or via FaceTime please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out immediately.

Available June 1st. $2250/month
- Lease term of 1 year minimum.
- No Smoking, e-cigs or vaping anything in or outside of the unit.
- Showings by appointment only.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- Pets OK with $50/pet per month pet rent.

To view a virtual tour of the property, please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/621653

(RLNE5762135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 SW Southern St have any available units?
3716 SW Southern St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 SW Southern St have?
Some of 3716 SW Southern St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 SW Southern St currently offering any rent specials?
3716 SW Southern St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 SW Southern St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3716 SW Southern St is pet friendly.
Does 3716 SW Southern St offer parking?
Yes, 3716 SW Southern St offers parking.
Does 3716 SW Southern St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 SW Southern St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 SW Southern St have a pool?
No, 3716 SW Southern St does not have a pool.
Does 3716 SW Southern St have accessible units?
No, 3716 SW Southern St does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 SW Southern St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 SW Southern St does not have units with dishwashers.

