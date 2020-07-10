All apartments in Seattle
3708 36th Avenue Southwest
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 AM

3708 36th Avenue Southwest

3708 36th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3708 36th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Check out this sweet architectural beauty! Classic Craftsman style is lovingly married with all the modern conveniences to create warmth, comfort, and easy urban living. Freshly updated, this charmer is just waiting to welcome you home!

Large French-style windows and glass doors wash living spaces in fresh, airy natural light, while generous recessed and overhead lighting ensure year-round brightness. Classic detailing including coved ceilings, arched doorways, and period millwork enhance timeless architecture. A soft, neutral color palette even provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.

Indulge your inner chef in the well-appointed Chef’s kitchen, while friends and family gather in spacious living and dining areas. There’s plenty of room for the crowd! Meal-time grilling on the menu? An entertainment-sized deck just off the kitchen is the perfect spot for your BBQ! When the feasting is done, gather around the classically designed wood fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation.

With bedrooms and baths situated on all three floors, privacy is abundant and there’s plenty of room for friends and family. Large, custom designed bathrooms provide perfect havens for refreshment and rejuvenation before retiring to peaceful slumber.

Centrally located in the Belvidere district of West Seattle, close to fabulous shopping, dining, and amenities. Don’t miss your chance to make this dream nest your own!

FEATURES:

• 4 bedrooms and 2.75 baths in 2445 sq ft of stylish living!
• Newly refinished hardwoods, designer tile, and plush carpet flooring
• Classic detailing incl. coved ceilings, arched doorways, and period millwork
• Large French-style windows and glass doors for great natural light
• Generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Stunning Gourmet kitchen w/ open beam ceiling
• Plenty of color-matched kitchen cabinets for great storage
• Butcher block and concrete counters w/ glass tile backsplash
• High end appliances incl. Fisher Paykel gas cooktop w/ high efficiency exhaust
• Separate eating area off kitchen
• Easy kitchen access to back deck for meal-time grilling
• Formal dining room
• Bright, spacious living area w/ period-style cozy wood fireplace
• Tons of custom built-ins throughout
• Bright Main floor bedroom - would make a great at-home office space!
• Main floor fully remodeled designer bath w/ massive window over tub/shower combo
• Two large, bright bedrooms upstairs complete w/ great built-in storage
• Oversized upper floor full bath shared between upper bedrooms
• Lower level family room w/ French Door access to back yard and patio
• Additional downstairs guest room
• Bonus space on lower level complete w/ ballet bar, oversized mirrors, and padded floor
• Lower Level ¾ bath w/ stacked front-loading washer/dryer combo
• Entertainment sized deck and private back yard - great for summer parties!
• Separate workshop/storage room
• Off-street parking

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,320, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 36th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
3708 36th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 36th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 3708 36th Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 36th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3708 36th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 36th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 36th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3708 36th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3708 36th Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 3708 36th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3708 36th Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 36th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 3708 36th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3708 36th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3708 36th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 36th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 36th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

