3671 Dayton Ave N., Unit 11

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Solstice Condominiums ~ Fremont - Available August 8th - Welcome to this bright and modern condo in the heart of Fremont! Two bedroom, two bath with contemporary finishes. Open kitchen with stainless appliances, designer lighting and eating bar. Living area opens to a balcony for BBQs and territorial views. Gas fireplace and built-in shelving. Spacious master suite with private bath and dual closets. Large windows in the second bedroom and a full bath. In-unit washer and dryer. Secure garage parking for one car as well as extra storage.



Explore eclectic Fremont on foot or by bicycle...restaurants, shopping, Burke Gilman Trail, Lake Union all close by! Enjoy an easy commute to Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Amazon campus, SPU and UW. Cat or small dog (under 50 lbs) okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



#avenueoneresidential #fremontrentals #fremontforlease



(RLNE3943195)