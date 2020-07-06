All apartments in Seattle
3653 Albion PL N.

3653 Albion Place North · No Longer Available
Location

3653 Albion Place North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freemont Townhouse........ - Luxury rental located in Fremont only ten minutes' walking distance from Google, Tableau, and Adobe. Your future home is in the center of Fremont with walking commutes to PCC, restaurants, and more. This 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, detached town-home has a great deal to offer. Built-in 2016, this town-home features lavish maple hardwoods throughout, floor to ceiling 84'' windows with custom designer shades. Light filtering and blackout shades in every bedroom. All floors are heated with radiant heating. All fixtures were designed with sleekness in mind. The house also features a Samsung washer/dryer pair with steam options. The town-home comes with a modern fireplace, custom wood cabinetry and high-efficiency AC/heating units on the 2nd and 3rd floors. The kitchen has all high-end Bosch appliances. The master bedroom features views of South Lake Union, downtown, and Mount Rainier. The master bathroom features a dual shower with a very large walk-in closet. Enjoy the exquisite roof-top deck with gas connection for grilling, a wet-bar and mini-fridge and one of the best views of South Lake Union, downtown and Mount Rainier the area can offer. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent).

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $12,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5336033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 Albion PL N. have any available units?
3653 Albion PL N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3653 Albion PL N. have?
Some of 3653 Albion PL N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3653 Albion PL N. currently offering any rent specials?
3653 Albion PL N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 Albion PL N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3653 Albion PL N. is pet friendly.
Does 3653 Albion PL N. offer parking?
No, 3653 Albion PL N. does not offer parking.
Does 3653 Albion PL N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3653 Albion PL N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 Albion PL N. have a pool?
No, 3653 Albion PL N. does not have a pool.
Does 3653 Albion PL N. have accessible units?
No, 3653 Albion PL N. does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 Albion PL N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3653 Albion PL N. does not have units with dishwashers.

