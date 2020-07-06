3653 Albion PL N.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freemont Townhouse........ - Luxury rental located in Fremont only ten minutes' walking distance from Google, Tableau, and Adobe. Your future home is in the center of Fremont with walking commutes to PCC, restaurants, and more. This 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, detached town-home has a great deal to offer. Built-in 2016, this town-home features lavish maple hardwoods throughout, floor to ceiling 84'' windows with custom designer shades. Light filtering and blackout shades in every bedroom. All floors are heated with radiant heating. All fixtures were designed with sleekness in mind. The house also features a Samsung washer/dryer pair with steam options. The town-home comes with a modern fireplace, custom wood cabinetry and high-efficiency AC/heating units on the 2nd and 3rd floors. The kitchen has all high-end Bosch appliances. The master bedroom features views of South Lake Union, downtown, and Mount Rainier. The master bathroom features a dual shower with a very large walk-in closet. Enjoy the exquisite roof-top deck with gas connection for grilling, a wet-bar and mini-fridge and one of the best views of South Lake Union, downtown and Mount Rainier the area can offer. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent).



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $12,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



