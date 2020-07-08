All apartments in Seattle
3649 36th Ave S

3649 36th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3649 36th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable 2 bedroom / 1 bath house available now! Clean, cute & conveniently located walking distance to Safeway, bus lines, and local green way! Large yard and plenty of parking! Available immediately for 12 month or less lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 36th Ave S have any available units?
3649 36th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3649 36th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3649 36th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 36th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3649 36th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3649 36th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3649 36th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3649 36th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3649 36th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 36th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3649 36th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3649 36th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3649 36th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 36th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3649 36th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3649 36th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3649 36th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

