364 NW 86th St

Amenities
Greenwood House - Great home on corner lot. Main floor has living room with fireplace, two bedrooms, full bathroom, large eat in kitchen. Basement has the office/den with a half bathroom, a large bonus room, laundry room and attached garage. New carpet just installed. Great yard with yard service included. Available now.
Features Include:
2 bedrooms + Den/Office
1.5 bathrooms
Bonus room in basement
Approximately 1780 sq ft
New carpet throughout
Fireplace
Gas stove
Large eat in kitchen
Washer and dryer
Dishwasher
Yard with yard service included
Attached garage plus off street parking
Tenant pays all utilities
Gas heat
Pet negotiable
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2650
Deposit $2650
Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.
There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/
You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/
You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/
The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.
(RLNE5306033)