364 NW 86th St

Greenwood House - Great home on corner lot. Main floor has living room with fireplace, two bedrooms, full bathroom, large eat in kitchen. Basement has the office/den with a half bathroom, a large bonus room, laundry room and attached garage. New carpet just installed. Great yard with yard service included. Available now.



Features Include:

2 bedrooms + Den/Office

1.5 bathrooms

Bonus room in basement

Approximately 1780 sq ft

New carpet throughout

Fireplace

Gas stove

Large eat in kitchen

Washer and dryer

Dishwasher

Yard with yard service included

Attached garage plus off street parking

Tenant pays all utilities

Gas heat

Pet negotiable

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2650

Deposit $2650



Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



