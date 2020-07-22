All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

364 NW 86th St

364 Northwest 86th Street · No Longer Available
Location

364 Northwest 86th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Greenwood House - Great home on corner lot. Main floor has living room with fireplace, two bedrooms, full bathroom, large eat in kitchen. Basement has the office/den with a half bathroom, a large bonus room, laundry room and attached garage. New carpet just installed. Great yard with yard service included. Available now.

Features Include:
2 bedrooms + Den/Office
1.5 bathrooms
Bonus room in basement
Approximately 1780 sq ft
New carpet throughout
Fireplace
Gas stove
Large eat in kitchen
Washer and dryer
Dishwasher
Yard with yard service included
Attached garage plus off street parking
Tenant pays all utilities
Gas heat
Pet negotiable
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2650
Deposit $2650

Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

(RLNE5306033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 NW 86th St have any available units?
364 NW 86th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 NW 86th St have?
Some of 364 NW 86th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 NW 86th St currently offering any rent specials?
364 NW 86th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 NW 86th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 364 NW 86th St is pet friendly.
Does 364 NW 86th St offer parking?
Yes, 364 NW 86th St offers parking.
Does 364 NW 86th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 NW 86th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 NW 86th St have a pool?
No, 364 NW 86th St does not have a pool.
Does 364 NW 86th St have accessible units?
No, 364 NW 86th St does not have accessible units.
Does 364 NW 86th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 NW 86th St has units with dishwashers.
