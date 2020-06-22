3635 Evanston Avenue North

Amenities

Experience URBAN LIVING AT ITS BEST just ½ Block from the Heart of Fremont, Lenin’s statue and the Fremont Troll. Live in ULTIMATE COMFORT, play with endless options, and work all in one place with Google and Adobe just 4 and 6 blocks away.



BATHED IN NATURAL LIGHT, this AIRY AND SPACIOUS 3-story townhome welcomes you with high ceilings, warm hardwoods and designer touches throughout. Entertain your guests with fresh ingredients from nearby PCC or the Sunday Flea Market in your modern Gourmet Kitchen complete with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar overlooking the living and dining area. Cuddle up with a good book on the bench seat in the bay window, sit around the cozy fireplace, or stretch out on the balcony and take in some sun. At the end of the day, unwind in one of two spacious bedrooms featuring vaulted ceilings and numerous windows, each with their own private bath . Living is easy and convenient in this stellar home! Just a 5 minute walk to Downtown Fremont with all its restaurants, bars and shopping. Enjoy sports just minutes away, whether on Lake Union, the Burke-Gilman Trail, or at the Interbay Ahtletic Complex, or step into Nature at one of the many famous parks nearby - Gas Works, Woodland Park and more.



FEATURES:



• 3 Bedrooms / 3.25 Baths in 1,510 Sq. Ft.

• Vaulted Ceilings and Lots of Large Windows for Natural Light

• Generous Lighting Throughout for Year-round Brightness

• Beautiful Dark Hardwood and Tile Flooring Throughout

• Rare 2 FULL Baths, LARGE 3/4 Bath and Guest Bath Fully Tiled w/Granite Slab Vanities

• Open Concept Kitchen, Living and Dining Area w/ Balcony and Bay Window Bench Seat

• Modern Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances and Gas Range

• Granite Slab Counters, Ample Cabinets and Breakfast Bar

• Gorgeous Guest Bath w/ Glass Vessel Sink

• Cozy Gas Fireplace w/ Tile Surround

• Master Suite w/Tons of Natural Light and Full Bath w/Separate Walk-in Shower and Soaking Tub

• Second Bedroom or Office w/Tons of Natural Light and Private ¾ Bath

• Private Guest Bedroom w/ Bath on Main Floor w/ Private Access to Fully Fenced Patio

• High Capacity Front-Loading Washer and Dryer

• One-car Garage w/ Space for Storage

• 2 Min. Walk to Downtown Fremont

• 97 Walk Score: Very Walkable - Most Errands Accomplished on Foot

• 87 Bike Score: Very Bikeable - Convenient Biking for Most Trips



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit due at move-in.



Please contact Marisa at 206-399-2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.