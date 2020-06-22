All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3635 Evanston Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3635 Evanston Avenue North
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

3635 Evanston Avenue North

3635 Evanston Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3635 Evanston Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Experience URBAN LIVING AT ITS BEST just ½ Block from the Heart of Fremont, Lenin’s statue and the Fremont Troll. Live in ULTIMATE COMFORT, play with endless options, and work all in one place with Google and Adobe just 4 and 6 blocks away.

BATHED IN NATURAL LIGHT, this AIRY AND SPACIOUS 3-story townhome welcomes you with high ceilings, warm hardwoods and designer touches throughout. Entertain your guests with fresh ingredients from nearby PCC or the Sunday Flea Market in your modern Gourmet Kitchen complete with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar overlooking the living and dining area. Cuddle up with a good book on the bench seat in the bay window, sit around the cozy fireplace, or stretch out on the balcony and take in some sun. At the end of the day, unwind in one of two spacious bedrooms featuring vaulted ceilings and numerous windows, each with their own private bath . Living is easy and convenient in this stellar home! Just a 5 minute walk to Downtown Fremont with all its restaurants, bars and shopping. Enjoy sports just minutes away, whether on Lake Union, the Burke-Gilman Trail, or at the Interbay Ahtletic Complex, or step into Nature at one of the many famous parks nearby - Gas Works, Woodland Park and more.

FEATURES:

• 3 Bedrooms / 3.25 Baths in 1,510 Sq. Ft.
• Vaulted Ceilings and Lots of Large Windows for Natural Light
• Generous Lighting Throughout for Year-round Brightness
• Beautiful Dark Hardwood and Tile Flooring Throughout
• Rare 2 FULL Baths, LARGE 3/4 Bath and Guest Bath Fully Tiled w/Granite Slab Vanities
• Open Concept Kitchen, Living and Dining Area w/ Balcony and Bay Window Bench Seat
• Modern Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances and Gas Range
• Granite Slab Counters, Ample Cabinets and Breakfast Bar
• Gorgeous Guest Bath w/ Glass Vessel Sink
• Cozy Gas Fireplace w/ Tile Surround
• Master Suite w/Tons of Natural Light and Full Bath w/Separate Walk-in Shower and Soaking Tub
• Second Bedroom or Office w/Tons of Natural Light and Private ¾ Bath
• Private Guest Bedroom w/ Bath on Main Floor w/ Private Access to Fully Fenced Patio
• High Capacity Front-Loading Washer and Dryer
• One-car Garage w/ Space for Storage
• 2 Min. Walk to Downtown Fremont
• 97 Walk Score: Very Walkable - Most Errands Accomplished on Foot
• 87 Bike Score: Very Bikeable - Convenient Biking for Most Trips

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit due at move-in.

Please contact Marisa at 206-399-2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 Evanston Avenue North have any available units?
3635 Evanston Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3635 Evanston Avenue North have?
Some of 3635 Evanston Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 Evanston Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3635 Evanston Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 Evanston Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3635 Evanston Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 3635 Evanston Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 3635 Evanston Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 3635 Evanston Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3635 Evanston Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 Evanston Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3635 Evanston Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3635 Evanston Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3635 Evanston Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 Evanston Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3635 Evanston Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St
Seattle, WA 98115
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Citizen
1222 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St
Seattle, WA 98118
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University