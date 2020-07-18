All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B

3635 Evanston Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3635 Evanston Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fremont Townhouse - Live in the heart of Fremont! Beautifully constructed and meticulously maintained, this 3BR/3.5BA, 1,510 sqft home emanates warmth and welcomes with a subtly rustic, yet chic exterior! Three levels offer vast, efficient, and flexible living spaces. Located on the first floor, you discover flex room with posh bathroom! Exploring further, the second level features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining family and friends. Foodies will delight in the convenience of the sizeable kitchen, which includes granite slab countertops, custom deep-toned cabinetry, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, neutral backsplash, and trendy pendant lights! Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout carry to the spacious living room, featuring a cozy fireplace and a sliding glass door to the private patio! Two additional bedrooms are located on the third floor, each with their own luxurious bathroom! Other features include 1-car garage, 3rd floor stackable washer/dryer, private and low-maintenance backyard w/patio, and more! With so much to offer, this dashing townhome rental will not last long!

**No Pets**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 7/10
#5051 www.rent253.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5909805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B have any available units?
3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B have?
Some of 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B offers parking.
Does 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B have a pool?
No, 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
