3608 E Denny Way
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:15 PM

3608 E Denny Way

3608 East Denny Way · No Longer Available
Location

3608 East Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98112
Denny Blaine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 3+ bedroom, 1.5 bathroom super charming home. Main level offers a living with gas burning fireplace, separate area for dining with french doors to a wonderfully landscaped backyard and deck (great for entertaining), fully applianced updated kitchen with marble and iron island, gas range and bar area, powder room, and laundry area with full size washer and dryer. The upper level has 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and a bonus room which would be great for home office. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully fenced yard, with service included in rent. Great walking neighborhood. Close to all Madrona restaurants and the lake!!

Terms: 12+ month lease, 1st, last, $4000 security deposit. No smoking. Pets cbc. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Pictures are from when the home was staged. It is not furnished.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 E Denny Way have any available units?
3608 E Denny Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 E Denny Way have?
Some of 3608 E Denny Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 E Denny Way currently offering any rent specials?
3608 E Denny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 E Denny Way pet-friendly?
No, 3608 E Denny Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3608 E Denny Way offer parking?
No, 3608 E Denny Way does not offer parking.
Does 3608 E Denny Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3608 E Denny Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 E Denny Way have a pool?
No, 3608 E Denny Way does not have a pool.
Does 3608 E Denny Way have accessible units?
No, 3608 E Denny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 E Denny Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 E Denny Way does not have units with dishwashers.

