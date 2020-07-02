3608 E Denny Way

Amenities

Lovely 3+ bedroom, 1.5 bathroom super charming home. Main level offers a living with gas burning fireplace, separate area for dining with french doors to a wonderfully landscaped backyard and deck (great for entertaining), fully applianced updated kitchen with marble and iron island, gas range and bar area, powder room, and laundry area with full size washer and dryer. The upper level has 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and a bonus room which would be great for home office. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully fenced yard, with service included in rent. Great walking neighborhood. Close to all Madrona restaurants and the lake!!



Terms: 12+ month lease, 1st, last, $4000 security deposit. No smoking. Pets cbc. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Pictures are from when the home was staged. It is not furnished.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management