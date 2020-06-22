3451 Leary Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room sauna

Luxuriously furnished, spacious 2 bedroom condo unit close to downtown Seattle in lively Ballard neighborhood--with walkability score near 100%! Just bring clothes, food and toiletries! Utilities, 100mbps internet and DTV included in rent.



Newer retro-chic building is complete with concierge, business center, spa, sauna, gym, media room, bbques--what more do you need? Major buslines--half-a-block away--take you to downtown or to UofW---so leave car in secure parking space below building!



Attractions include proximity to historical "Olde Town" Ballard--(dont miss Sunday Farmers Fresh outside Market!)-- Zoo, Ballard Locks, theater, multi-ethnic restaurants, parks, bicycle trails, marinas, shopping centers, lounges, universities, hospitals.



Spacious unit has lots of windows to let sun shine in during gray days. Fireplace, too! Unique grand mirror reflects dining room & french tapestry. "High-end" furnishings include amalfi leather recliner, sofa, loveseat, fantastic, ceiling fan w/remote, 47" 1080 HD/TV! Master Bedroom complete with a real tempurpedic bed also has large walk-in closet. Separate Den is versatile and serves as office and/or spare bedroom. Kitchen has S/S appliances including large, French-door refrigerator; granite bar; tile floor. New, Full-sized HE washer/dryer in separate room off entry. Covered deck with patio furniture and view of courtyard/spa area.



Non-smoking unit. Background check required.