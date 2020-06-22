All apartments in Seattle
3451 Leary Avenue Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3451 Leary Avenue Northwest

3451 Leary Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3451 Leary Way Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
Luxuriously furnished, spacious 2 bedroom condo unit close to downtown Seattle in lively Ballard neighborhood--with walkability score near 100%! Just bring clothes, food and toiletries! Utilities, 100mbps internet and DTV included in rent.

Newer retro-chic building is complete with concierge, business center, spa, sauna, gym, media room, bbques--what more do you need? Major buslines--half-a-block away--take you to downtown or to UofW---so leave car in secure parking space below building!

Attractions include proximity to historical &quot;Olde Town&quot; Ballard--(dont miss Sunday Farmers Fresh outside Market!)-- Zoo, Ballard Locks, theater, multi-ethnic restaurants, parks, bicycle trails, marinas, shopping centers, lounges, universities, hospitals.

Spacious unit has lots of windows to let sun shine in during gray days. Fireplace, too! Unique grand mirror reflects dining room & french tapestry. &quot;High-end&quot; furnishings include amalfi leather recliner, sofa, loveseat, fantastic, ceiling fan w/remote, 47&quot; 1080 HD/TV! Master Bedroom complete with a real tempurpedic bed also has large walk-in closet. Separate Den is versatile and serves as office and/or spare bedroom. Kitchen has S/S appliances including large, French-door refrigerator; granite bar; tile floor. New, Full-sized HE washer/dryer in separate room off entry. Covered deck with patio furniture and view of courtyard/spa area.

Non-smoking unit. Background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest have any available units?
3451 Leary Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3451 Leary Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest does offer parking.
Does 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3451 Leary Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
