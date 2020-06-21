3431 16th Ave S # A

Amenities
Located in the heart of peaceful Beacon Hill in Seattle, this newly remodeled, unfurnished, 920-square-foot apartment is a basement unit in a single-family home with large windows that offer peaceful views of fruit trees, greenery outside. A separate entrance and deck welcome you to its homey and bright interior with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, tile floor, recessed lighting, and a beautiful fireplace. The lovely kitchen is equipped with new stainless-steel appliances such as dishwasher, microwave, range/ oven, and refrigerator. Its bathroom has a vanity cabinet and shower stall. The exterior has a deck perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.
On-street parking; 1st come and 1st served.
An in-unit washer and dryer are included along with wall, electric heating.
The tenant pays cable and Internet. Whereas, the landlord's responsible utilities: water, trash, and electricity.
The Beacon Hill light rail station is an 11-minute walk away and the 36 and 60 bus lines are on the next block. The I-5 exit and on-ramp are two blocks away. Take a stroll in Jefferson Park just across the street and walk to your favorite Beacon Hill eateries.
Nearby parks: Jefferson Community Center & Park, Jefferson Park Clubhouse, and Jefferson Park.
Nearby Schools:
Mercer Middle School - 0.56 mile, 7/10
Beacon Hill Elementary School - 0.9 mile, 6/10
Kimball Elementary School - 0.5 mile, 4/10
Franklin High School - 0.97 mile, 4/10
Bus lines:
60 - 0.0 mile
107 - 0.0 mile
50 - 0.1 mile
36 - 0.2 mile
Rail lines:
Link light rail - 0.5 mile
LINK - 0.8 mile
No Pets Allowed
