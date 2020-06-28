All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

3425 35th Ave SW

3425 35th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3425 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
West Seattle Home - Available October 1st! What's not to love about this this gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath West Seattle view home!Relax every night overlooking the gorgeous Seattle city skyline with breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier. Top floor balcony opens off the living room for a panoramic view of the city and mountains! Enjoy entertaining in this dream kitchen with new creamy white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, designer backsplash and all stainless appliances. Your dining room opens up to beautifully landscaped plush backyard. Reverse floor plans makes the best use of your top floor living room, dining room and kitchen area. Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Enjoy grilling in the backyard with large gas BBQ. Clean and efficient gas heating throughout. Large energy efficient washer and dryer included in separate laundry room. Spacious garage with lots of extra room for storage plus parking for two cars in driveway. Prime location on a quiet residential street, conveniently located to major shopping areas, great restaurants and coffee shops; walk to Alaska Junction, bike to Alki Beach, easy access to I-5, Hwy. 99, downtown Seattle and Amazon campus and all major bus routes. One medium sized dog under 50 lbs. ok with $500 additional deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smoking.

To schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575

#AvenueOneResidential.com #WestSeattleRentals #SeattleRentals #Amazon/SLU #SeatteRentalsWithAView

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3228477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 35th Ave SW have any available units?
3425 35th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 35th Ave SW have?
Some of 3425 35th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 35th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3425 35th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 35th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 35th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 3425 35th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 3425 35th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 3425 35th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3425 35th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 35th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3425 35th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3425 35th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3425 35th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 35th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 35th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
