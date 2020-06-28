3425 35th Ave SW

Amenities

West Seattle Home - Available October 1st! What's not to love about this this gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath West Seattle view home!Relax every night overlooking the gorgeous Seattle city skyline with breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier. Top floor balcony opens off the living room for a panoramic view of the city and mountains! Enjoy entertaining in this dream kitchen with new creamy white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, designer backsplash and all stainless appliances. Your dining room opens up to beautifully landscaped plush backyard. Reverse floor plans makes the best use of your top floor living room, dining room and kitchen area. Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Enjoy grilling in the backyard with large gas BBQ. Clean and efficient gas heating throughout. Large energy efficient washer and dryer included in separate laundry room. Spacious garage with lots of extra room for storage plus parking for two cars in driveway. Prime location on a quiet residential street, conveniently located to major shopping areas, great restaurants and coffee shops; walk to Alaska Junction, bike to Alki Beach, easy access to I-5, Hwy. 99, downtown Seattle and Amazon campus and all major bus routes. One medium sized dog under 50 lbs. ok with $500 additional deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smoking.



To schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575



