3406 18th Ave S

This light filled 1912 craftsman combines vintage charm with modern amenities. A bright and airy living room flows into the wainscoted dining room. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. The main floor features 10' ceilings with two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The second full bathroom downstairs greets you with a whirlpool tub and heated floors. A bonus room offers a washer/dryer and separate utility sink and built-in storage. The carpeted downstairs bedroom offers even more space to spread out. Never run out of hot water with the tankless water heater and stay cozy in the winter with new windows. The house is steps away from Jefferson Park and restaurants, bars, and a grocery store. A level eight block walk takes you to the light rail, ready to whisk you away anywhere in the city, or if you prefer to drive, the location offers easy access to both I-5 and I-90. (This listing does not include the detached garage and studio apartment in the back yard.)