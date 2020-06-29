All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3406 18th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3406 18th Ave S
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:20 AM

3406 18th Ave S

3406 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3406 18th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This light filled 1912 craftsman combines vintage charm with modern amenities. A bright and airy living room flows into the wainscoted dining room. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. The main floor features 10' ceilings with two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The second full bathroom downstairs greets you with a whirlpool tub and heated floors. A bonus room offers a washer/dryer and separate utility sink and built-in storage. The carpeted downstairs bedroom offers even more space to spread out. Never run out of hot water with the tankless water heater and stay cozy in the winter with new windows. The house is steps away from Jefferson Park and restaurants, bars, and a grocery store. A level eight block walk takes you to the light rail, ready to whisk you away anywhere in the city, or if you prefer to drive, the location offers easy access to both I-5 and I-90. (This listing does not include the detached garage and studio apartment in the back yard.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 18th Ave S have any available units?
3406 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 18th Ave S have?
Some of 3406 18th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 18th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3406 18th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 18th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3406 18th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3406 18th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3406 18th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3406 18th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3406 18th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 18th Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 3406 18th Ave S has a pool.
Does 3406 18th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3406 18th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 18th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 18th Ave S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University