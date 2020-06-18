All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203

3333 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 Available 09/01/19 Beautiful 2 bed Condo, Great location - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Wallingford. Great location near Lake Union. Full size W/ D are among the many conveniences you will be sure to appreciate. Steps away from the Burke Gilman Trail, Gas Works Park. 2 assigned parking spots in common garage.

Lease - 1 Year
Available 9/1/2019

Due on signing:

1st months Rent: $2500
Last month's Rent: $2500
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000
Non-refundable Cleaning Fee: $300
One time move in fee: $250

Please call Toni at 425.327.0446 for showing. Appointment Required.

Sorry no pets.

(RLNE5025712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 have any available units?
3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 pet-friendly?
No, 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 offers parking.
Does 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 have a pool?
No, 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 have accessible units?
No, 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 does not have units with air conditioning.
