Amenities
3333 Wallingford Ave N.#203 Available 09/01/19 Beautiful 2 bed Condo, Great location - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Wallingford. Great location near Lake Union. Full size W/ D are among the many conveniences you will be sure to appreciate. Steps away from the Burke Gilman Trail, Gas Works Park. 2 assigned parking spots in common garage.
Lease - 1 Year
Available 9/1/2019
Due on signing:
1st months Rent: $2500
Last month's Rent: $2500
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000
Non-refundable Cleaning Fee: $300
One time move in fee: $250
Please call Toni at 425.327.0446 for showing. Appointment Required.
Sorry no pets.
(RLNE5025712)