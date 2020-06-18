All apartments in Seattle
333 E Republican St

333 East Republican Street · (303) 521-3632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 East Republican Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This 1952 garden-style two story split 21 unit apartment building is located in a prime area of Capitol Hill. The building has 5 studio apartments, 13 one bedroom units and 3 two bedroom units. Apartments are townhouse-style units. There is some off-street parking available. Most units have hardwood floors, there is storage available, there is a laundry facility on the premises, some units have walk-in closets and water, sewer, heat and garbage are paid by the landlord. You can walk to public transportation, grocery stores and restaurants. No smoking or pets please. Manager lives on site. STUDIO $1245, (includes w/s/g/heat) Hardwood floors, laundry facility on-site, beautiful gardens, parking available, near #14 bus lines, walk to Seattle Central Community College, Cornish, Seattle University, Swedish, shops, restaurants! No pets, No smoking, 333 E Republican ***CALL 303-521-3632 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 E Republican St have any available units?
333 E Republican St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 E Republican St have?
Some of 333 E Republican St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 E Republican St currently offering any rent specials?
333 E Republican St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 E Republican St pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 E Republican St is pet friendly.
Does 333 E Republican St offer parking?
Yes, 333 E Republican St does offer parking.
Does 333 E Republican St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 E Republican St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 E Republican St have a pool?
No, 333 E Republican St does not have a pool.
Does 333 E Republican St have accessible units?
No, 333 E Republican St does not have accessible units.
Does 333 E Republican St have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 E Republican St does not have units with dishwashers.
