333 E Republican St

This 1952 garden-style two story split 21 unit apartment building is located in a prime area of Capitol Hill. The building has 5 studio apartments, 13 one bedroom units and 3 two bedroom units. Apartments are townhouse-style units. There is some off-street parking available. Most units have hardwood floors, there is storage available, there is a laundry facility on the premises, some units have walk-in closets and water, sewer, heat and garbage are paid by the landlord. You can walk to public transportation, grocery stores and restaurants. No smoking or pets please. Manager lives on site. STUDIO $1245, (includes w/s/g/heat) Hardwood floors, laundry facility on-site, beautiful gardens, parking available, near #14 bus lines, walk to Seattle Central Community College, Cornish, Seattle University, Swedish, shops, restaurants! No pets, No smoking, 333 E Republican ***CALL 303-521-3632 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure