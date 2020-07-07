All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3316 S Holly Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3316 S Holly Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3316 S Holly Place

3316 South Holly Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

3316 South Holly Place, Seattle, WA 98118
Holly Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Holly Townhouse - Available Now! From the moment you walk up the steps to this beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath townhome you will be charmed by the classic lines and finishing touches. This end-unit townhome has been remodeled featuring stainless steel appliances, including a gas range and gorgeous hardwoods. Light abounds throughout all the spaces. You will love the backyard, which has a stone patio for relaxation and entertaining and mature landscaping. Enjoy the convenience of two off-street parking spaces, included in your rent. Highly desirable New Holly neighborhood; centrally located near the Light Rail Station with easy access to downtown Seattle and Amazon/ SLU campus, Swedish Hospital, and University of Washington; Microsoft Connector and all major bus lines close by. Walk to fun neighborhood restaurants! Dog or Cat allowed with a pet deposit. No smokers.

For more information or to schedule a private showing of this lovely home, please contact Nikki Wagner at nikki@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-619-8124

#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #NewHollyRentals #UniversityofWashington #AmazonSLU #MicrosoftConnector

(RLNE4632829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 S Holly Place have any available units?
3316 S Holly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 S Holly Place have?
Some of 3316 S Holly Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 S Holly Place currently offering any rent specials?
3316 S Holly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 S Holly Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3316 S Holly Place is pet friendly.
Does 3316 S Holly Place offer parking?
No, 3316 S Holly Place does not offer parking.
Does 3316 S Holly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 S Holly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 S Holly Place have a pool?
No, 3316 S Holly Place does not have a pool.
Does 3316 S Holly Place have accessible units?
No, 3316 S Holly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 S Holly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 S Holly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Infinity
1414 10th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Chroma SLU
1212 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University