3316 S Holly Place

New Holly Townhouse - Available Now! From the moment you walk up the steps to this beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath townhome you will be charmed by the classic lines and finishing touches. This end-unit townhome has been remodeled featuring stainless steel appliances, including a gas range and gorgeous hardwoods. Light abounds throughout all the spaces. You will love the backyard, which has a stone patio for relaxation and entertaining and mature landscaping. Enjoy the convenience of two off-street parking spaces, included in your rent. Highly desirable New Holly neighborhood; centrally located near the Light Rail Station with easy access to downtown Seattle and Amazon/ SLU campus, Swedish Hospital, and University of Washington; Microsoft Connector and all major bus lines close by. Walk to fun neighborhood restaurants! Dog or Cat allowed with a pet deposit. No smokers.



For more information or to schedule a private showing of this lovely home, please contact Nikki Wagner at nikki@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-619-8124



