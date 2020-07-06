3247 NE 97th St

Amenities

Darling 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Wedgwood rambler which sits on a 12,500sf lot. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with all newer stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom. Oversized one car garage with storage. Hardwood floors throughout. Full size washer and dryer in garage. Large deck off dining room great for entertaining!! Close to restaurants, beach, easy access to downtown!



Terms: 1st, last, one month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management