Last updated May 18 2020 at 11:45 PM

3247 NE 97th St

3247 Northeast 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3247 Northeast 97th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Darling 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Wedgwood rambler which sits on a 12,500sf lot. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with all newer stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom. Oversized one car garage with storage. Hardwood floors throughout. Full size washer and dryer in garage. Large deck off dining room great for entertaining!! Close to restaurants, beach, easy access to downtown!

Terms: 1st, last, one month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3247 NE 97th St have any available units?
3247 NE 97th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3247 NE 97th St have?
Some of 3247 NE 97th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3247 NE 97th St currently offering any rent specials?
3247 NE 97th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3247 NE 97th St pet-friendly?
No, 3247 NE 97th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3247 NE 97th St offer parking?
Yes, 3247 NE 97th St offers parking.
Does 3247 NE 97th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3247 NE 97th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3247 NE 97th St have a pool?
No, 3247 NE 97th St does not have a pool.
Does 3247 NE 97th St have accessible units?
No, 3247 NE 97th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3247 NE 97th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3247 NE 97th St does not have units with dishwashers.

