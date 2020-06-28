315 Boston

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming Queen Anne home offers prime location- just blocks off Queen Anne Ave and all the amenities that come with that- fantastic restaurants & bars, shopping & more! Home enjoys 2 beds/1 Bath, kitchen with eat-in space, newer carpet throughout as well as some brand new windows in home, large dry basement with laundry (washer and dryer stay) and a partially fenced yard. Clean, bright and move-in ready- this is a wonderful condo alternative!

Urban living at it's best- enjoy all of Queen Anne's wonderful amenities including fantastic restaurants and plenty of parks. Easy commute to downtown, waterfront, Ballard and South Lake Union areas. Home enjoys off-street tandem parking (a huge bonus for the area) and a partially fenced yard.