All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 315 Boston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
315 Boston
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:06 PM

315 Boston

315 Boston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

315 Boston Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Queen Anne home offers prime location- just blocks off Queen Anne Ave and all the amenities that come with that- fantastic restaurants & bars, shopping & more! Home enjoys 2 beds/1 Bath, kitchen with eat-in space, newer carpet throughout as well as some brand new windows in home, large dry basement with laundry (washer and dryer stay) and a partially fenced yard. Clean, bright and move-in ready- this is a wonderful condo alternative!
Urban living at it's best- enjoy all of Queen Anne's wonderful amenities including fantastic restaurants and plenty of parks. Easy commute to downtown, waterfront, Ballard and South Lake Union areas. Home enjoys off-street tandem parking (a huge bonus for the area) and a partially fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Boston have any available units?
315 Boston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Boston have?
Some of 315 Boston's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Boston currently offering any rent specials?
315 Boston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Boston pet-friendly?
No, 315 Boston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 315 Boston offer parking?
Yes, 315 Boston offers parking.
Does 315 Boston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Boston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Boston have a pool?
No, 315 Boston does not have a pool.
Does 315 Boston have accessible units?
No, 315 Boston does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Boston have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Boston does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University