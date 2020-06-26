314 NW 80th St

Amenities

All new everything in this 3 bedroom, 3.25 bathroom, 1650 square foot Craftsman that is centrally located to Greenwood, Phinney, and Ballard. The open concept floor plan is great for entertaining. The brand new kitchen boasts recessed lighting, breakfast bar bejeweled by designer pendent lights, lots of white cabinetry, glossy granite counter tops, stainless steel gas range and hood, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There are rich hardwood floors in the living areas and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. The master bathroom has a custom tiled shower. This home has a bonus office/study area. Enjoy the outdoors in your freshly landscaped, private fenced in yard. 2 car parking in the detached garage. With a walk score of 82, most errands can be accomplished on foot from this home. There is alley access. Near Pete's Egg Nest, Fred Meyer, and top-rated schools.



