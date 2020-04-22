Amenities

3112 East Olive Street Available 07/09/19 Madrona Home - Available July 9th! A gorgeous 1928 Tudor on a quiet tree lined street in Madrona! Wonderful attention to detail throughout the house including original mahogany moldings, hardwood flooring, coved ceilings, built-ins, and arched doorways. On the main floor is a beautiful living room with a tiled fireplace, formal dining room, one large bedroom and full bathroom plus updated kitchen with Italian tile, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upper level has two additional bedrooms and a half bath. The lower level features a family/media room, fourth bedroom, full bath, laundry, storage and French doors that open to a pretty patio and private fenced yard. One cat or dog allowed with a pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.



