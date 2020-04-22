All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

3112 East Olive Street

3112 East Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

3112 East Olive Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
3112 East Olive Street Available 07/09/19 Madrona Home - Available July 9th! A gorgeous 1928 Tudor on a quiet tree lined street in Madrona! Wonderful attention to detail throughout the house including original mahogany moldings, hardwood flooring, coved ceilings, built-ins, and arched doorways. On the main floor is a beautiful living room with a tiled fireplace, formal dining room, one large bedroom and full bathroom plus updated kitchen with Italian tile, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upper level has two additional bedrooms and a half bath. The lower level features a family/media room, fourth bedroom, full bath, laundry, storage and French doors that open to a pretty patio and private fenced yard. One cat or dog allowed with a pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #madronarentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #lakewashington

(RLNE3519018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 East Olive Street have any available units?
3112 East Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 East Olive Street have?
Some of 3112 East Olive Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 East Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
3112 East Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 East Olive Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3112 East Olive Street is pet friendly.
Does 3112 East Olive Street offer parking?
No, 3112 East Olive Street does not offer parking.
Does 3112 East Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 East Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 East Olive Street have a pool?
No, 3112 East Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 3112 East Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 3112 East Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 East Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 East Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
