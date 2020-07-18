All apartments in Seattle
3107 NE 120th Street.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

3107 NE 120th Street

3107 Northeast 120th Street · (206) 851-0362
Location

3107 Northeast 120th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled Garden level 1 bedroom with lovely outdoor patio We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider Quiet centrally located garden apartment. Newly updated 1Br in small quite complex Close to shopping and dining Laminate wood floor Freshly painted throughout Eat in kitchen/dining with lovely patio view Built In microwave New Bedroom carpet Electric Fireplace in living-room Onsite Laundry Tenant only Parking Plenty of storage On bus line for easy commute Rent $1395 Security Deposit $500 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee $150.00 $45.00 application fee for each applicant over 18 Renters insurance required through entire tenancy Qualifications snapshot Picture identification required of all applicants 2.5 times the amount of income to rent ratio 12 months verifiable good rental history No evictions within the past 7 yrs Cat friendly One pet per unit With a $350 pet Deposit No pet rent (Must be spayed or neutered, Documentation required) This is a non-smoking building Water, sewar, garbage and electricity are extra and paid by the resident. Please email or call (206) 851-0362 for more information NE Seattle, Lake City, Meadowbrook, Northgate, Bus line

Terms: 12 month minimum, then month to month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3107 NE 120th Street have any available units?
3107 NE 120th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 NE 120th Street have?
Some of 3107 NE 120th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 NE 120th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3107 NE 120th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 NE 120th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 NE 120th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3107 NE 120th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3107 NE 120th Street offers parking.
Does 3107 NE 120th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 NE 120th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 NE 120th Street have a pool?
No, 3107 NE 120th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3107 NE 120th Street have accessible units?
No, 3107 NE 120th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 NE 120th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 NE 120th Street has units with dishwashers.

