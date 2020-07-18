3107 NE 120th Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Remodeled Garden level 1 bedroom with lovely outdoor patio We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider Quiet centrally located garden apartment. Newly updated 1Br in small quite complex Close to shopping and dining Laminate wood floor Freshly painted throughout Eat in kitchen/dining with lovely patio view Built In microwave New Bedroom carpet Electric Fireplace in living-room Onsite Laundry Tenant only Parking Plenty of storage On bus line for easy commute Rent $1395 Security Deposit $500 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee $150.00 $45.00 application fee for each applicant over 18 Renters insurance required through entire tenancy Qualifications snapshot Picture identification required of all applicants 2.5 times the amount of income to rent ratio 12 months verifiable good rental history No evictions within the past 7 yrs Cat friendly One pet per unit With a $350 pet Deposit No pet rent (Must be spayed or neutered, Documentation required) This is a non-smoking building Water, sewar, garbage and electricity are extra and paid by the resident. Please email or call (206) 851-0362 for more information NE Seattle, Lake City, Meadowbrook, Northgate, Bus line



Terms: 12 month minimum, then month to month