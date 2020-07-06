All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

3032 12th Ave W

3032 12th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3032 12th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Four Bedrooms, two bathrooms single-family house in Seattle.

Unit features
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Air-conditioner
- Washer + Dryer
- Ceiling fan
- Patio
- Garage

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Yasuko's Teriyaki, Red Mill Burgers, Pagliacci Pizza and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 3032 12th Ave W, Seattle, King, Washington 98119.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: kbo4992raq5lvqac

(RLNE5776319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 12th Ave W have any available units?
3032 12th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3032 12th Ave W have?
Some of 3032 12th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 12th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3032 12th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 12th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3032 12th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 3032 12th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3032 12th Ave W offers parking.
Does 3032 12th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3032 12th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 12th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3032 12th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3032 12th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3032 12th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 12th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 12th Ave W has units with dishwashers.

