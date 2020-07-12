/
montlake
602 Apartments for rent in Montlake, Seattle, WA
$
2 Units Available
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,335
269 sqft
Find your oasis in the middle of a bustling city at Enve, located on a beautiful, tree-lined street in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood. The brand-new property features city and lake views and is just minutes from Lake Union.
1 Unit Available
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This new construction community is minutes from the parks and freeway. On-site garage, grill area, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern appliances, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Smoke-free units. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
2350 10th Avenue East #204
2350 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1051 sqft
2350 10th Avenue East #204 Available 08/08/20 Embassy Condominiums ~ North Capitol Hill - Available August 8th! Bright 2 bedroom condo in fantastic North Capitol Hill neighborhood! Entry level opens to a generous landing with large closet and first
1 Unit Available
1934 E McGraw St
1934 East Mcgraw Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2900 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Montlake Craftsman on a quiet corner lot, with peekaboo views of Portage Bay. Beautiful finishes throughout, ideal space for anyone. Elegant original millwork, gas fireplace and plantation shutters.
Results within 1 mile of Montlake
11 Units Available
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
970 sqft
Located right off of E. Madison St. for easy commuting. Trendy, vibrant decor with upgraded features such as granite countertops and fireplaces. On-site pool table, clubhouse and media room for the young at heart. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Eastlake 2851 on Lake Union
2851 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
831 sqft
Close to the I-5 Express, University of Washington Dept. of Psychiatry&Behavioral Sciences, College Club of Seattle, and Sound Earth Strategies. Right next to Fairview Park and Lake Union. Pet-friendly apartments with restaurant onsite, outdoor deck, lake views, and granite bar tops.
4 Units Available
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,199
223 sqft
Throughout the building, we’ve provided the kind of amenities you’d normally enjoy in a ranch house in the suburbs. A spacious deck with BBQs, generous seating and a lovely garden welcomes you and your friends.
7 Units Available
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1071 sqft
Large apartments with high ceilings, huge windows and modern finishes. Full-sized balconies for each unit. Located close to locally owned stores and restaurants on Capitol Hill.
4 Units Available
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature Energy Star Appliances, modern finishes and water-saving fixtures. Community has Pronto Cycle Share and ZipCar, Secured Car Parking and Roof Top Garden Box. Prime location in Capitol Hill.
22 Units Available
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,925
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
1067 sqft
Wonderfully situated community just a block north of Gas Works Park. Invite friends for a rooftop deck BBQ. Homes feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Controlled-access garage.
3 Units Available
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,575
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
918 sqft
Pacific Pointe offers an exceptional urban lifestyle located at the north end of Lake Union.
9 Units Available
Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,070
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
936 sqft
Incredible views of the skylight. Within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Modern interiors with large windows, modern kitchens and lots of storage. Trendy amenities including a rooftop terrace, underground parking and bike storage.
6 Units Available
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,834
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,563
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,318
1057 sqft
Close to I-5 Express, Seattle Seaplanes, St. Mark's Greenbelt, South Lake Union Streetcar, Gage Academy of Art, Bright Water School, Streissguth Gardens, I-5 Colonnade, and Lake Union Drydock Company. Pet-friendly apartments with reservable yoga studio, rooftop terrace, night patrol, garage.
3 Units Available
Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
503 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include BBQ facilities and fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, backsplash and breakfast bar. Located in trendy Capitol Hill neighborhood, with easy access to I-5.
4 Units Available
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,206
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units with hardwood floors, private balconies or patios, washers and dryers, and fully equipped kitchens. Just off I-5 near Lake Union and Portage Bay. Dogs and cats welcome.
4 Units Available
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located a block east of Eastlake, on a residential street, Common Rogers is ideally situated, with restaurants, grocery stores, night life, cafes, and transit routes to downtown Seattle and University District/UW just out the front door! And, the
13 Units Available
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Common Madison is a 10-minute drive or a 20-minute bus ride via the B12 to downtown Seattle.
11 Units Available
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,025
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the best the city has to offer! Living in Capitol Hill means living in the center of everything that’s happening in Seattle.
10 Units Available
DXU Apartments
4230 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,235
214 sqft
WELCOME TO DXU Here you can enjoy all the benefits that the University District has to offer, without the hustle and chaos of living on campus.
2 Units Available
Parkridge Apartments
1210 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1100 sqft
Luxurious amenities include controlled access, garage and storage units. Apartments have renovated interiors, granite counters and washer/dryer. Located close to Central Cinema, Volunteer Park and Seattle Children's Museum.
15 Units Available
Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,525
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
897 sqft
The U-District is where it's at.Shedding light on a balanced, Pacific Northwest lifestyle with modern, comfortable studio, one- & two-bedroom apartments along with vibrant and cozy building amenities.
4 Units Available
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,755
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
720 sqft
Located within walking distance to restaurants, shops, museums, schools and more. Modern apartment complex with BBQ grill for tenants to use. Parking available and pets are allowed.
42 Units Available
Chroma SLU
1212 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,678
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
771 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chroma SLU in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,060
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,225
1361 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a media room, fitness center and grilling station on site. Right next to the University of Washington. Easy access to I-5.
