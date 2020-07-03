3003 62nd Avenue South West

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

This pristine, newly built, luxury 3BR/2BA townhome features gleaming wood floors, natural light maximizing windows, top-of-the-line steel faced appliances, water views from the rooftop deck, and two reserved parking spots. Located in the heart of the chic Alki Beach neighborhood, the restaurants, nightlife, and recreational opportunities of this sought after location are all within walking distance. South Lake Union via car is reachable in as little as 20 minutes. $3750 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. 600 credit score required for consideration. Bills in collections or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial. Verifiable, monthly, current, household income of at least three times the rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in rejection of application.