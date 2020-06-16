Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill bike storage guest suite hot tub lobby

2910 NE Blakeley St #103 Available 07/01/19 Quiet Condo Retreat by University Village - Amazing location, right by University Village and the Burke-Gilman Trail, this lovely one bedroom/one bathroom condo features stainless appliances, new flooring, custom walk-in closet, fireplace, spacious balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer. The unit also includes secured underground parking with a bike rack, club room, fitness center, spa, bbq area, court yard, guest suite, hobby room, secured lobby and on-site manager. Just down the hill from the UW and steps to numerous cafes, U Village shops, Seattle Children's Hospital, and multiple bus lines.



Visit www.mapleleafmgt.com for complete application criteria.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.

~Parking $75 per month.

~$75 per month for water/sewer/garbage per adult.

~No pets.

~Electricity is tenant's responsibility.

~No application accepted until the potential tenants have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~12-month lease minimum (renewable).

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Strictly no smoking anywhere on the premises.

~Available July 1.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4957111)