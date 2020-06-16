All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

2910 NE Blakeley St #103

2910 Northeast Blakeley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
2910 NE Blakeley St #103 Available 07/01/19 Quiet Condo Retreat by University Village - Amazing location, right by University Village and the Burke-Gilman Trail, this lovely one bedroom/one bathroom condo features stainless appliances, new flooring, custom walk-in closet, fireplace, spacious balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer. The unit also includes secured underground parking with a bike rack, club room, fitness center, spa, bbq area, court yard, guest suite, hobby room, secured lobby and on-site manager. Just down the hill from the UW and steps to numerous cafes, U Village shops, Seattle Children's Hospital, and multiple bus lines.

Visit www.mapleleafmgt.com for complete application criteria.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.
~Parking $75 per month.
~$75 per month for water/sewer/garbage per adult.
~No pets.
~Electricity is tenant's responsibility.
~No application accepted until the potential tenants have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12-month lease minimum (renewable).
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Strictly no smoking anywhere on the premises.
~Available July 1.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4957111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 have any available units?
2910 NE Blakeley St #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 have?
Some of 2910 NE Blakeley St #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 currently offering any rent specials?
2910 NE Blakeley St #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 pet-friendly?
No, 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 offer parking?
Yes, 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 offers parking.
Does 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 have a pool?
No, 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 does not have a pool.
Does 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 have accessible units?
No, 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 NE Blakeley St #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
