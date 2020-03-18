All apartments in Seattle
2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B
2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B

2900 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2900 18th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom 1.5.bathroom 1 off street parking - Bright! Private! Close to everything. This two bedrooms Detached Accessory Dwelling Unit has it all. Spacious living with mountain views, private outdoor space, two bathrooms, and one off-street parking space. This home is 3 blocks away from shops, light rail, library, and I90. Walkability and commutability are key. Get to fun and work anywhere in the city in a Snap! Pets - case by case with a refundable deposit. $38.00 Application fee.

(RLNE5500392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B have any available units?
2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B offers parking.
Does 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B have a pool?
No, 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
