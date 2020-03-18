2900 18th Avenue S., Unit B

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 bedroom 1.5.bathroom 1 off street parking - Bright! Private! Close to everything. This two bedrooms Detached Accessory Dwelling Unit has it all. Spacious living with mountain views, private outdoor space, two bathrooms, and one off-street parking space. This home is 3 blocks away from shops, light rail, library, and I90. Walkability and commutability are key. Get to fun and work anywhere in the city in a Snap! Pets - case by case with a refundable deposit. $38.00 Application fee.



(RLNE5500392)