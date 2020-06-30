All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

275 W. Roy St

275 West Roy Street · No Longer Available
Location

275 West Roy Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Built in 1982 and converted/remodeled in 2000, The Courtyard is located in the heart of lower Queen Anne, just blocks from grocery stores, restaurants and nightlife! It is located within walking distance to the Seattle Center, Key Arena and Space Needle, and belltown/downtown is just a quick bus ride away. The building offers its residents secure underground parking, additional storage, and lush park-like landscaping that surrounds the building. Available Now: PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! Spacious TOP FLOOR 1 bedroom/ 1 bath with tons of character! This charming condo features BRAND NEW carpet and paint throughout with slate tiled floors in the entry, a fully equipped kitchen with maple cabinetry, designated dining area, oversized bedroom, full size washer and dryer, tons of storage and unique in-unit solarium with a Juliet Balcony. Peaceful, quintessential Queen Anne views can be enjoyed throughout - a perfect urban retreat! Water, sewer, garbage, and PARKING are INCLUDED! Please call Olivia with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment 206-388-7403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 W. Roy St have any available units?
275 W. Roy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 W. Roy St have?
Some of 275 W. Roy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 W. Roy St currently offering any rent specials?
275 W. Roy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 W. Roy St pet-friendly?
No, 275 W. Roy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 275 W. Roy St offer parking?
Yes, 275 W. Roy St offers parking.
Does 275 W. Roy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 W. Roy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 W. Roy St have a pool?
No, 275 W. Roy St does not have a pool.
Does 275 W. Roy St have accessible units?
No, 275 W. Roy St does not have accessible units.
Does 275 W. Roy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 W. Roy St has units with dishwashers.

