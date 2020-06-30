275 W. Roy St

Amenities

Built in 1982 and converted/remodeled in 2000, The Courtyard is located in the heart of lower Queen Anne, just blocks from grocery stores, restaurants and nightlife! It is located within walking distance to the Seattle Center, Key Arena and Space Needle, and belltown/downtown is just a quick bus ride away. The building offers its residents secure underground parking, additional storage, and lush park-like landscaping that surrounds the building. Available Now: PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! Spacious TOP FLOOR 1 bedroom/ 1 bath with tons of character! This charming condo features BRAND NEW carpet and paint throughout with slate tiled floors in the entry, a fully equipped kitchen with maple cabinetry, designated dining area, oversized bedroom, full size washer and dryer, tons of storage and unique in-unit solarium with a Juliet Balcony. Peaceful, quintessential Queen Anne views can be enjoyed throughout - a perfect urban retreat! Water, sewer, garbage, and PARKING are INCLUDED! Please call Olivia with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment 206-388-7403