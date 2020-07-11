2578 3rd Ave W

Amenities

Charming Queen Anne Home Available Now! 3 bed 2.5 Bath, Hardwood Floors - This cozy, bright Queen Anne home includes hardwood floors on the main level, a fireplace, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The home's unique floor plan includes an oversized vaulted master suite on the top floor. The master has a walk-in closet, master bath is finished with slab granite counters, dual vanities, walk-in shower and separate soak tub. There is a large media room on the lower level as well as another bedroom and utility room with washer/dryer. 3rd bedroom on main floor has french doors that open to deck. Well maintained backyard with plenty of room. One car attached garage plus an additional off street parking spot. Tenant pays all utilities. Deposit is refundable and equal to 1 month's rent. Last month may be required up front depending on strength of the application. Easy access to Downtown, South Lake Union and I5. Minutes away to relaxing in Rogers Park, or exploring Ballard and Fremont. Great Schools Rated Coe Elementary (10/10 Stars), McClure Middle (9/10 Stars), Ballard High School (10/10 Stars). Wow, Welcome Home! Follow this link to schedule your tour today! showdigs.co/h09ds



