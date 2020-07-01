All apartments in Seattle
Location

2562 Thorndyke Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Interbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! Location!

You will love this newly-updated large condo right in the middle of it all! The bus to Downtown Seattle and the University District is right across the street! Take the protected bike path to the new Expedia campus or follow the path all along the waterfront. You are a 5-minute drive to the Magnolia Village, Ballard, the top of Queen Anne, Whole Foods, Total Wine, and hundreds of shops, restaurants, micro-breweries, and super markets. Explore Discovery Park, the Ballard Commons, Fisherman's Terminal, or the Ballard Locks.

The unit is large and updated. Granite tile countertops with a beautiful backsplash will make cooking and clean-up a snap. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with shower. Both bedrooms have large closets. You can enjoy your morning coffee on the balcony as you watch the cruise ships coming into port or the golfers driving the greens at the Interbay Golf Course. Even better, you do not have to look for parking with your private parking spot.

This condo will not last long! Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 have any available units?
2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 have?
Some of 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.

