2562 Thorndyke Ave W, Unit 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location! Location! Location!



You will love this newly-updated large condo right in the middle of it all! The bus to Downtown Seattle and the University District is right across the street! Take the protected bike path to the new Expedia campus or follow the path all along the waterfront. You are a 5-minute drive to the Magnolia Village, Ballard, the top of Queen Anne, Whole Foods, Total Wine, and hundreds of shops, restaurants, micro-breweries, and super markets. Explore Discovery Park, the Ballard Commons, Fisherman's Terminal, or the Ballard Locks.



The unit is large and updated. Granite tile countertops with a beautiful backsplash will make cooking and clean-up a snap. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with shower. Both bedrooms have large closets. You can enjoy your morning coffee on the balcony as you watch the cruise ships coming into port or the golfers driving the greens at the Interbay Golf Course. Even better, you do not have to look for parking with your private parking spot.



