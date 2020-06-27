2503 33rd Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill garage media room pet friendly wine room

Frank Lloyd Wright Exterior - Northwest Craftsman Interior Charm (Mt. Baker) - Beautifully updated 3,980 SF 5 Bedroom/4 Baths home situated on corner lot in quiet sought after Mt. Baker neighborhood. Main level has formal living and dining rooms with built-ins and cozy gas fireplace, spacious eat-in kitchen with adjacent family room, French doors leading to deck, home office, bedroom, and full bath. Upper level features master-suite with private south/east facing deck, large walk-in closet, beautiful private bath with dual shower, double sinks, soaking tub, and skylights. Two additional bedrooms, second full bath, and linen closet. Lower level is decked out with large media room, kitchen cabinets w/under-counter mini fridge & ice maker, second gas fireplace, temperature controlled wine room, two additional rooms great for guests or hobby & additional full bath, laundry with full size front loading energy efficient washer dryer, lots of storage cabinets, and systems room.Fully fenced backyard with private deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining, BBQ or relaxing. Large Driveway with gate for two cars, detached garage. Built-in speakers, alarm system.

Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit.

1-year lease minimum, 2-year lease preferred.

Available September 1.

NO SMOKING PLEASE.

PETS: CASE BY CASE.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.

Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:

https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf

Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5040009)