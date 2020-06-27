All apartments in Seattle
2503 33rd Ave S
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

2503 33rd Ave S

2503 33rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2503 33rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
pet friendly
wine room
Frank Lloyd Wright Exterior - Northwest Craftsman Interior Charm (Mt. Baker) - Beautifully updated 3,980 SF 5 Bedroom/4 Baths home situated on corner lot in quiet sought after Mt. Baker neighborhood. Main level has formal living and dining rooms with built-ins and cozy gas fireplace, spacious eat-in kitchen with adjacent family room, French doors leading to deck, home office, bedroom, and full bath. Upper level features master-suite with private south/east facing deck, large walk-in closet, beautiful private bath with dual shower, double sinks, soaking tub, and skylights. Two additional bedrooms, second full bath, and linen closet. Lower level is decked out with large media room, kitchen cabinets w/under-counter mini fridge & ice maker, second gas fireplace, temperature controlled wine room, two additional rooms great for guests or hobby & additional full bath, laundry with full size front loading energy efficient washer dryer, lots of storage cabinets, and systems room.Fully fenced backyard with private deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining, BBQ or relaxing. Large Driveway with gate for two cars, detached garage. Built-in speakers, alarm system.
Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit.
1-year lease minimum, 2-year lease preferred.
Available September 1.
NO SMOKING PLEASE.
PETS: CASE BY CASE.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:
https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5040009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 33rd Ave S have any available units?
2503 33rd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 33rd Ave S have?
Some of 2503 33rd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 33rd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2503 33rd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 33rd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2503 33rd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2503 33rd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2503 33rd Ave S offers parking.
Does 2503 33rd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2503 33rd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 33rd Ave S have a pool?
No, 2503 33rd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2503 33rd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2503 33rd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 33rd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 33rd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
