249 NE 50th St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Beautiful and Spacious Home in Wallingford! - This three-level craftsman style home is perfect for a group of young professionals or students who enjoy group living and shared entertaining.



Thoughtful upgrades, exquisite finishes and high ceilings in a great location. 8+ bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, formal dining room, large living room and lots of storage space. Fully updated kitchen on main level, large wet bar on lower level, beautifully restored hardwood floors. Close to tons of local shops, restaurants and grocery stores.15 minute commute to Downtown Seattle.



