Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

249 NE 50th St

249 Northeast 50th Street · (206) 688-0588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

249 Northeast 50th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

8 Bedrooms

Unit 249 NE 50th St · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 4 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and Spacious Home in Wallingford! - This three-level craftsman style home is perfect for a group of young professionals or students who enjoy group living and shared entertaining.

Thoughtful upgrades, exquisite finishes and high ceilings in a great location. 8+ bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, formal dining room, large living room and lots of storage space. Fully updated kitchen on main level, large wet bar on lower level, beautifully restored hardwood floors. Close to tons of local shops, restaurants and grocery stores.15 minute commute to Downtown Seattle.

(RLNE5479114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 NE 50th St have any available units?
249 NE 50th St has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 249 NE 50th St currently offering any rent specials?
249 NE 50th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 NE 50th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 NE 50th St is pet friendly.
Does 249 NE 50th St offer parking?
No, 249 NE 50th St does not offer parking.
Does 249 NE 50th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 NE 50th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 NE 50th St have a pool?
No, 249 NE 50th St does not have a pool.
Does 249 NE 50th St have accessible units?
No, 249 NE 50th St does not have accessible units.
Does 249 NE 50th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 NE 50th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 NE 50th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 NE 50th St does not have units with air conditioning.
