2419 8th AVE N, #401

LUXURY 2 BED QUEEN ANNE CONDO W AMAZING VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM! - **$3095 per month rent; Utilities not included; Available NOW**

**2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1200 SF, 2 large decks, 1 Car Garage, 1 storage space**

**1 YEAR OR 2 YEAR LEASE; No Pets**

**First month's rent ($3095) and security deposit ($3095) due upon move in; Utilities are not included**

Treat yourself to luxury living with sweeping views of Lake Union, Cascade Mountains, and Gas Works Park. Home was fully renovated less than a year ago and luxury updates have been made throughout. These include new carpet, and tiled flooring, new paint, fully remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms. Views start from the moment you walk in the front door to the moment you close your eyes to sleep at night. Kitchen has all the bells and whistles including tiled floors and backsplash, granite countertops, SS Appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry, and 180 degree views. Spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom top floor, corner unit design allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms while having the most privacy. Home has new paint and carpet in main living spaces and bedrooms and has plenty of storage. Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space (if you can stop staring at the views). Kitchen, dining room, and living room provide one giant great room with sweeping views great for family time or entertaining. Large deck w views off of dining room. Master retreat is very spacious with large deck and views from every window. On suite bathroom that has been fully renovated and walk-in closet off of master. 1 car garage spot and storage space comes with the unit as well as use of building elevator.



Home is in the Queen Anne/West Lake Union area of Seattle just off of Dexter. Location could not be better. Commute, walk, or ride to all Seattle has to offer. Close to recreation, food, entertainment, shopping, parks, and work. Home has a very high walk score of 74. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside. Area Schools are among the best in the State. They are:

-Queen Anne or Hay Elementary School

-McClure Middle School

-Ballard High School



Points of interest nearby include:

-Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound, and Hiram M Chittenden Locks all very close.

-Westlake Greenbelt, Lake Union Park, Queen Anne Greenbelt Park, Gas Works park, Discovery Park

-Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Google & many other businesses



This luxury home has everything you could want and more! Views to die for! Email or call today!



No Pets Allowed



