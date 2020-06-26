All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2419 8th AVE N, #401.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2419 8th AVE N, #401
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

2419 8th AVE N, #401

2419 8th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2419 8th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
LUXURY 2 BED QUEEN ANNE CONDO W AMAZING VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM! - **$3095 per month rent; Utilities not included; Available NOW**
**2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1200 SF, 2 large decks, 1 Car Garage, 1 storage space**
**1 YEAR OR 2 YEAR LEASE; No Pets**
**First month's rent ($3095) and security deposit ($3095) due upon move in; Utilities are not included**
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

Treat yourself to luxury living with sweeping views of Lake Union, Cascade Mountains, and Gas Works Park. Home was fully renovated less than a year ago and luxury updates have been made throughout. These include new carpet, and tiled flooring, new paint, fully remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms. Views start from the moment you walk in the front door to the moment you close your eyes to sleep at night. Kitchen has all the bells and whistles including tiled floors and backsplash, granite countertops, SS Appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry, and 180 degree views. Spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom top floor, corner unit design allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms while having the most privacy. Home has new paint and carpet in main living spaces and bedrooms and has plenty of storage. Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point for the space (if you can stop staring at the views). Kitchen, dining room, and living room provide one giant great room with sweeping views great for family time or entertaining. Large deck w views off of dining room. Master retreat is very spacious with large deck and views from every window. On suite bathroom that has been fully renovated and walk-in closet off of master. 1 car garage spot and storage space comes with the unit as well as use of building elevator.

Home is in the Queen Anne/West Lake Union area of Seattle just off of Dexter. Location could not be better. Commute, walk, or ride to all Seattle has to offer. Close to recreation, food, entertainment, shopping, parks, and work. Home has a very high walk score of 74. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside. Area Schools are among the best in the State. They are:
-Queen Anne or Hay Elementary School
-McClure Middle School
-Ballard High School

Points of interest nearby include:
-Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound, and Hiram M Chittenden Locks all very close.
-Westlake Greenbelt, Lake Union Park, Queen Anne Greenbelt Park, Gas Works park, Discovery Park
-Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Google & many other businesses

This luxury home has everything you could want and more! Views to die for! Email or call today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2553220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 8th AVE N, #401 have any available units?
2419 8th AVE N, #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 8th AVE N, #401 have?
Some of 2419 8th AVE N, #401's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 8th AVE N, #401 currently offering any rent specials?
2419 8th AVE N, #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 8th AVE N, #401 pet-friendly?
No, 2419 8th AVE N, #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2419 8th AVE N, #401 offer parking?
Yes, 2419 8th AVE N, #401 offers parking.
Does 2419 8th AVE N, #401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 8th AVE N, #401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 8th AVE N, #401 have a pool?
No, 2419 8th AVE N, #401 does not have a pool.
Does 2419 8th AVE N, #401 have accessible units?
No, 2419 8th AVE N, #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 8th AVE N, #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 8th AVE N, #401 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate
3040 17th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University