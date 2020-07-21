Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage

Reimagine apartment living and create that perfect, comfortable home oasis at Portofino, where the generous floorplans give you room to spread out and to entertain friends.



Expansive kitchen layouts provide the storage and surface space you need to truly enjoy cooking. Real bedrooms allow space for true relaxation, and in-unit washers and dryers make laundry day a breeze. Need a parking space? Not a problem – controlled access garage spots can be reserved.



Select units feature private patios, garden space, downtown Seattle views, and granite countertops. Check with our leasing team to see what special unit features are currently available.