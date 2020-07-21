All apartments in Seattle
Portofino
Portofino

3815 Woodland Park Avenue North · (206) 312-4432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3815 Woodland Park Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,555

Studio · 1 Bath · 442 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Portofino.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
granite counters
Property Amenities
garage
Reimagine apartment living and create that perfect, comfortable home oasis at Portofino, where the generous floorplans give you room to spread out and to entertain friends.

Expansive kitchen layouts provide the storage and surface space you need to truly enjoy cooking. Real bedrooms allow space for true relaxation, and in-unit washers and dryers make laundry day a breeze. Need a parking space? Not a problem – controlled access garage spots can be reserved.

Select units feature private patios, garden space, downtown Seattle views, and granite countertops. Check with our leasing team to see what special unit features are currently available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Portofino have any available units?
Portofino has a unit available for $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Portofino have?
Some of Portofino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Portofino currently offering any rent specials?
Portofino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Portofino pet-friendly?
No, Portofino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does Portofino offer parking?
Yes, Portofino offers parking.
Does Portofino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Portofino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Portofino have a pool?
No, Portofino does not have a pool.
Does Portofino have accessible units?
No, Portofino does not have accessible units.
Does Portofino have units with dishwashers?
No, Portofino does not have units with dishwashers.
