2409 E Prospect St

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Montlake Area! Updated Craftsman with Lake & Mountain Views - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/0d0e6be015



Main level boasts refinished hardwood floors, charming living room w/ gas fireplace, remodeled kit w/ SS appliances & gas range, eating nook w/ deck access, dining room & den w/ lake & mtn views. Upstairs w/ 2 beds & full bath & lower w/ master suite & full bath, laundry & storage rm. 1-Car paver parking pad. Fantastic Montlake location. Enjoy picturesque lake and mountain views!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5450847)