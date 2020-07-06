All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2409 E Prospect St
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

2409 E Prospect St

2409 East Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Location

2409 East Prospect Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Montlake Area! Updated Craftsman with Lake & Mountain Views - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/0d0e6be015

Main level boasts refinished hardwood floors, charming living room w/ gas fireplace, remodeled kit w/ SS appliances & gas range, eating nook w/ deck access, dining room & den w/ lake & mtn views. Upstairs w/ 2 beds & full bath & lower w/ master suite & full bath, laundry & storage rm. 1-Car paver parking pad. Fantastic Montlake location. Enjoy picturesque lake and mountain views!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5450847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 E Prospect St have any available units?
2409 E Prospect St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 E Prospect St have?
Some of 2409 E Prospect St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 E Prospect St currently offering any rent specials?
2409 E Prospect St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 E Prospect St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 E Prospect St is pet friendly.
Does 2409 E Prospect St offer parking?
Yes, 2409 E Prospect St offers parking.
Does 2409 E Prospect St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 E Prospect St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 E Prospect St have a pool?
No, 2409 E Prospect St does not have a pool.
Does 2409 E Prospect St have accessible units?
No, 2409 E Prospect St does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 E Prospect St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 E Prospect St does not have units with dishwashers.

