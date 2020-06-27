2351 Yale Avenue East

Amenities

Welcome home to modern urban living at its finest! From the private, fully-fenced courtyard through to the huge rooftop deck with commanding 180-degree views of the Seattle skyline, Lake Union, and the Olympics, every detail is designed for comfort and style.



Light, bright and airy, this impeccable townhome features plenty of large windows for great natural light, and generous recessed lighting for year-round brightness. An open concept floorplan and panoramic rooftop deck provide the perfect spot for entertaining friends and family over the Lake. Watch 4th of July fireworks so close you can almost touch them!



Whip up a sumptuous feast for friends and family in your top floor ultra-modern Gourmet Chef’s kitchen. Gather around the elegant gas fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. Host the perfect summer BBQ while catching the rays on your enormous rooftop VIEW deck. Looking for something different? Head out into Eastlake and grab a bite or hoist a few in one of the nearby entertainment options!



When your day is done, retire to one of two gracious Master Suites. Located on the ground floor for ultimate privacy, and the main floor for modern every day convenience, these respites offer the ultimate in luxury. Each features its own designer ensuite tiled bath, providing immaculate spaces for rest and relaxation.



Superbly located in the highly sought-after Eastlake neighborhood, this stellar home is steps from great dining, entertainment and amenities. Only minutes from Downtown Seattle for world-class restaurants, nightlife, and shopping. Close to I-5 for easy commutes north and south.



FEATURES:



• 2 master suites w/private ensuite baths in 1400 sq ft of modern urban living

• Huge rooftop VIEW deck w/ 180-degree views of Seattle skyline, Lake Union and Olympic Mountains

• Large windows for plenty of natural light

• Generous recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Gleaming hardwood floors, designer tile, and plush carpet flooring

• Open concept floor plan – perfect for entertaining!

• Soft, neutral color palette – the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things

• Private Ground level master suite w/ plenty of closet space and huge ensuite tiled walk-in rain shower

• Spacious Main level master suite w/ large Jack n' Jill bath

• Top Floor Modern Chef’s Kitchen w/ plenty of designer cabinets for great storage

• Stainless steel high-end professional appliances incl. gas range and Fisher & Paykel refrigerator

• Quartz counters w/ white subway tile backsplash

• Custom living room built-ins

• Cozy gas fireplace

• Designer wood-slab staircases

• Separate laundry area w/ full-size stacking washer and dryer

• Energy efficient radiant heat and tankless water heater

• Off-street parking

• Private fully-fenced front courtyard

• Walk Score = 82: Very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot

• Bike Score = 73: Very bikeable; a bike convenient for most trips



No pets permitted. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa @ 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,370, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.