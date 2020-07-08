All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112

2345 41st Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2345 41st Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Great Home For Rent in Madison Park - Beautiful home located in the upscale neighborhood of Madison Park. Fantastic location near the beach, parks, shops, and restaurants. Inviting home with vaulted ceilings, and tons of natural lights throughout the house; 3bed/1.75bath, modified floor plan with den/4th room, gym/5th room.; Private yard with tri-level patio; Updated kitchen, new carpet in the living room, A/C and covered parking for one vehicle. Street parking available.

Background/Credit Check Required. Minimum asking credit score: 680+ with no eviction/collection. Income Requirement: 3x over rent before tax. No Smoking.

(RLNE5741400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 have any available units?
2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 have?
Some of 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 currently offering any rent specials?
2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 is pet friendly.
Does 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 offer parking?
Yes, 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 offers parking.
Does 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 have a pool?
No, 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 does not have a pool.
Does 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 have accessible units?
No, 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University