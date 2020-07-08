2345 41st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Great Home For Rent in Madison Park - Beautiful home located in the upscale neighborhood of Madison Park. Fantastic location near the beach, parks, shops, and restaurants. Inviting home with vaulted ceilings, and tons of natural lights throughout the house; 3bed/1.75bath, modified floor plan with den/4th room, gym/5th room.; Private yard with tri-level patio; Updated kitchen, new carpet in the living room, A/C and covered parking for one vehicle. Street parking available.



Background/Credit Check Required. Minimum asking credit score: 680+ with no eviction/collection. Income Requirement: 3x over rent before tax. No Smoking.



(RLNE5741400)