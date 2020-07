Amenities

This is a south facing 3 story brick apartment building on the east side of Magnolia, just minutes from Queen Anne Hill. This is a second floor, bright, south facing apartment with hardwood floor, fireplace and parking! $1250 rent, $1000 deposit. 2323 W Boston St. #8. No smoking, no dogs. Call Jack @206-724-0301 for info or to see.