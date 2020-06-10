Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2309 10th Ave E Unit C Available 04/12/19 Gorgeous, Classic Condo in Capitol Hill! - Welcome home to this beautifully updated condo in an iconic Seattle craftsman! All the unique charm and elegance of the past with the updates and amenities of the present, in a location that can't be beat!



You're greeted by the open concept dining/living room, light spilling in from the massive bay windows on the Eastern and Southern walls. Recently updated kitchen offers Stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet/counter space. High ceilings and original hardwoods are the cherry on top of this Capitol Hill classic.



Accessible by foot to a plethora of dining and entertainment in Capitol Hill and right on the 49 bus line for a straight shot downtown or the lightrail station. Super easy access to I-5 and 520 as well.



Truly a Seattle gem, you won't find a home like this!



- Water/Sewer/Garbage and one secure parking spot Included

- Electric separate

- In-Unit Washer/Dryer

- NO ELEVATOR - walk up only

- Viewings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, click the "contact us" icon.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



