2309 10th Ave E Unit C Available 04/12/19 Gorgeous, Classic Condo in Capitol Hill! - Welcome home to this beautifully updated condo in an iconic Seattle craftsman! All the unique charm and elegance of the past with the updates and amenities of the present, in a location that can't be beat!
You're greeted by the open concept dining/living room, light spilling in from the massive bay windows on the Eastern and Southern walls. Recently updated kitchen offers Stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet/counter space. High ceilings and original hardwoods are the cherry on top of this Capitol Hill classic.
Accessible by foot to a plethora of dining and entertainment in Capitol Hill and right on the 49 bus line for a straight shot downtown or the lightrail station. Super easy access to I-5 and 520 as well.
Truly a Seattle gem, you won't find a home like this!
- Water/Sewer/Garbage and one secure parking spot Included
- Electric separate
- In-Unit Washer/Dryer
- NO ELEVATOR - walk up only
- Viewings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, click the "contact us" icon.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
