Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:53 AM

2309 10th Ave E Unit C

2309 10th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2309 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Montlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2309 10th Ave E Unit C Available 04/12/19 Gorgeous, Classic Condo in Capitol Hill! - Welcome home to this beautifully updated condo in an iconic Seattle craftsman! All the unique charm and elegance of the past with the updates and amenities of the present, in a location that can't be beat!

You're greeted by the open concept dining/living room, light spilling in from the massive bay windows on the Eastern and Southern walls. Recently updated kitchen offers Stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet/counter space. High ceilings and original hardwoods are the cherry on top of this Capitol Hill classic.

Accessible by foot to a plethora of dining and entertainment in Capitol Hill and right on the 49 bus line for a straight shot downtown or the lightrail station. Super easy access to I-5 and 520 as well.

Truly a Seattle gem, you won't find a home like this!

- Water/Sewer/Garbage and one secure parking spot Included
- Electric separate
- In-Unit Washer/Dryer
- NO ELEVATOR - walk up only
- Viewings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, click the "contact us" icon.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE4750644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 10th Ave E Unit C have any available units?
2309 10th Ave E Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 10th Ave E Unit C have?
Some of 2309 10th Ave E Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 10th Ave E Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2309 10th Ave E Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 10th Ave E Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 10th Ave E Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 2309 10th Ave E Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 2309 10th Ave E Unit C offers parking.
Does 2309 10th Ave E Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 10th Ave E Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 10th Ave E Unit C have a pool?
No, 2309 10th Ave E Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 2309 10th Ave E Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2309 10th Ave E Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 10th Ave E Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 10th Ave E Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
