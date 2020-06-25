All apartments in Seattle
2215 E Roy Street.
2215 E Roy Street

2215 East Roy Street · No Longer Available
Location

2215 East Roy Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW!**

1 bedroom plus bonus/1 bath on top floor of triplex. Kitchen with space for eating area, large living room, bedrooms with views overlooking Lake Washington and the Cascades. On bus line. Street parking. Off-street parking available for additional $150 per month. Gas heat.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 6,12,18 month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group| Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2215 E Roy Street have any available units?
2215 E Roy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2215 E Roy Street currently offering any rent specials?
2215 E Roy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 E Roy Street pet-friendly?
No, 2215 E Roy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2215 E Roy Street offer parking?
No, 2215 E Roy Street does not offer parking.
Does 2215 E Roy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 E Roy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 E Roy Street have a pool?
No, 2215 E Roy Street does not have a pool.
Does 2215 E Roy Street have accessible units?
No, 2215 E Roy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 E Roy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 E Roy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 E Roy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 E Roy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

