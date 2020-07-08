2203 Nob Hill Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

$1975 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment Queen Anne - Property Id: 266300



GREAT location, top of Queen Anne Hill, unit rarely available. Desired residential neighborhood and easy walk to restaurants, coffee houses, and shopping. Bus stop across the street. Old house converted to triplex with each unit having their separate entrance and front/back door. Renovation just completed, everything is brand new. Abundant natural light with south exposure. A cook's kitchen with stainless appliances and gas stove top and convection oven. Bath has tile shower and floor. Large bedroom and LOTS of closets. No pets, no smoking. Coin operated laundry in building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266300

Property Id 266300



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5722525)