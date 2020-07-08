All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2203 Nob Hill Ave N

2203 Nob Hill Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Nob Hill Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
$1975 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment Queen Anne - Property Id: 266300

GREAT location, top of Queen Anne Hill, unit rarely available. Desired residential neighborhood and easy walk to restaurants, coffee houses, and shopping. Bus stop across the street. Old house converted to triplex with each unit having their separate entrance and front/back door. Renovation just completed, everything is brand new. Abundant natural light with south exposure. A cook's kitchen with stainless appliances and gas stove top and convection oven. Bath has tile shower and floor. Large bedroom and LOTS of closets. No pets, no smoking. Coin operated laundry in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266300
Property Id 266300

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5722525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Nob Hill Ave N have any available units?
2203 Nob Hill Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 Nob Hill Ave N have?
Some of 2203 Nob Hill Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Nob Hill Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Nob Hill Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Nob Hill Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Nob Hill Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2203 Nob Hill Ave N offer parking?
No, 2203 Nob Hill Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2203 Nob Hill Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 Nob Hill Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Nob Hill Ave N have a pool?
No, 2203 Nob Hill Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Nob Hill Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2203 Nob Hill Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Nob Hill Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 Nob Hill Ave N has units with dishwashers.

