2144 N 51st St

Available 01/15/19 Homeshare Close to Green Lake and UW



Clean, centrally located bungalow; within 1 mile of UW, Green Lake, Woodland Park Zoo. Close to public transit, free street parking. House share with one professional woman. I live in one of the bedrooms and share the rest of the house. You have a private entrance, if you like or can also use main entrance. Your private bedroom comes furnished. We share the bathroom and the rest of the house. Big Screen TV in living room with basic channels. High speed internet included in rent. Water, electricity and heat are shared 50/50 - in the Winter it runs about $125 each. Willing to rent short-term and pro-rate prices. I will ask you for references and I have great references to share as well.

No Dogs Allowed



