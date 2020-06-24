All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2144 N 51st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2144 N 51st St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2144 N 51st St

2144 North 51st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2144 North 51st Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 01/15/19 Homeshare Close to Green Lake and UW - Property Id: 92802

Clean, centrally located bungalow; within 1 mile of UW, Green Lake, Woodland Park Zoo. Close to public transit, free street parking. House share with one professional woman. I live in one of the bedrooms and share the rest of the house. You have a private entrance, if you like or can also use main entrance. Your private bedroom comes furnished. We share the bathroom and the rest of the house. Big Screen TV in living room with basic channels. High speed internet included in rent. Water, electricity and heat are shared 50/50 - in the Winter it runs about $125 each. Willing to rent short-term and pro-rate prices. I will ask you for references and I have great references to share as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92802
Property Id 92802

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4601675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 N 51st St have any available units?
2144 N 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2144 N 51st St have?
Some of 2144 N 51st St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 N 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
2144 N 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 N 51st St pet-friendly?
No, 2144 N 51st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2144 N 51st St offer parking?
No, 2144 N 51st St does not offer parking.
Does 2144 N 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2144 N 51st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 N 51st St have a pool?
No, 2144 N 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 2144 N 51st St have accessible units?
No, 2144 N 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 N 51st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 N 51st St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University