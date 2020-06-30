All apartments in Seattle
2140 5th Ave W

2140 5th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2140 5th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Queen Anne Home - Available Now - A large front porch welcomes you to this lovely updated Craftsman in the heart of Queen Anne! Living room with hardwood flooring and fireplace opens to the formal dining area. Chef's kitchen features modern stainless appliances including gas range and tiled counters and flooring. Two bedrooms plus full bath on the main level; master suite plus bonus room upstairs. Fully finished rec room on the lower level. Fantastic fenced yard and oversized detached garage. Great location within walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, parks, Queen Anne Library, and excellent schools. Quick commute to freeways, Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Amazon Campus, and Expedia. One small dog (under 25 lbs) or cat negotiable with refundable pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at (206) 551-9589 or kim@avenueoneresidential.com.

#avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #queenannehomesforlease

(RLNE2500881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 5th Ave W have any available units?
2140 5th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 5th Ave W have?
Some of 2140 5th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 5th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2140 5th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 5th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2140 5th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2140 5th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2140 5th Ave W offers parking.
Does 2140 5th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 5th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 5th Ave W have a pool?
No, 2140 5th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2140 5th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2140 5th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 5th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 5th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.

